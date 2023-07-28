Maybe the state DMV has a sense of humor. At least Buffalo Bills fans Andi and Matt DiSalvo do.

Andi posted in the Bills Mafia Facebook group about her husband's attempt to acquire Bills license plates, and their surprise in what they received.

Accompanying a picture of the plates, which read "420FAN" was this message:

"So NYS came out with the new sport fan plates, and of course my hubby wanted to get the Buffalo Bills one," she wrote. "So instead of customizing the plate # as well, he just bought the custom plate and let the state generate a random plate # for it. Well, here it is! YUP!!

"That my friends is what the state generated for hubby’s car and what came in todays mail! He said he’s sending them back, I say keep them!"

Andi included a series of crying laughing emojis and the hashtags #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills and #420fan.

The generated random numbers are three digits.

The post had nearly 300 comments by midday Friday. Some of them were blunt.

There were those urging Matt to keep the plates, those wondering the significance of 420 and others warning him that they figure to get quickly stolen. Others wanted to buy them from him, along with a couple of Cheech and Chong GIFs and of course, a "Holy Smokes!"

For those who don't know, "420" is a marijuana reference, so "420FAN" would mean what you think it would mean.

Matt said he called the DMV and was told that he could return the plates and order new ones.