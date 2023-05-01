Former Ohio State defensive tackle Taron Vincent has been invited to the Buffalo Bills' rookie camp for a tryout, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Vincent is the son of NFL executive and former Bills safety Troy Vincent.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Taron Vincent had 25 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and a half-sack this past season. In 40 games at Ohio State, including 20 starts, he had 60 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The Bills' rookie minicamp is scheduled to begin May 12.

He is among a number of players invited to the camp, as confirmed by reports or the players' schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Here is the running list:

• UB linebacker James Patterson, as posted by UB.

• Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner, as posted by Utah State. Bonner also will attend the Colts' camp.

• Arizona tackle Joshua Donovan, as posted by Arizona football.

• Central Florida running back Isaiah Bowser, as reported by Aaron Wilson.

• Oklahoma linebacker Dashaun White, as reported by Draft Diamonds.

• Northern Arizona safety Morgan Vest, as reported by Wilson. Vest has been clocked at 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

This list will be updated as more invites become available.