The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with linebacker Matt Milano on a two-year contract extension Sunday.

The move extends Milano's contract through 2026, and, per a league source, will free up about $6 million in cap space as the Bills get ready for free agency.

Milano, 28, is coming off a season that earned him first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. He finished last year with 99 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and his first-career pick six.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Milano has been a core part of the Bills defense. He and fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds have been a solid tandem for the Bills, but Edmunds is now set to become a free agent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.