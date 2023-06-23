The Buffalo Bills value continuity as an organization, and they emphasized it once again Friday, when the Bills extended the contracts of head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane through 2027.

The extension locks in a pair that has worked together since their days with the Carolina Panthers, and the two are now entering their seventh season with the Bills. The Bills named McDermott as head coach Jan. 11, 2017, and named Beane named general manager May 9, 2017.

It is the second contract extension for both. In August 2020, the Bills announced a six-year extension for McDermott through 2025. Four months later, in December, the Bills announced a four-year extension for Beane also through 2025.

Since their hiring, the two have worked in tandem, so much so to earn the nickname “McBeane,” and now that alignment will continue to shape the franchise for the next four years.

McDermott and Beane were not made available to reporters Friday, after the contract extensions were announced. In a statement through the team website, owner Terry Pegula emphasized the strength of communication between the group over the years.

“(Beane), Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication,” Pegula said in the statement.

Under McDermott, the Bills are 62-35 in the regular season over the last six years. That winning percentage (.639) is the best for a coach in team history. The Bills are 4-5 in the playoffs under McDermott, with playoff appearances in every year but one after the Bills ended a playoff drought that dated to 1999 in his first season. The team has won the AFC East title each of the last three seasons.

Pegula harped on McDermott’s determination, as the coach sets out to win more. Winning a Super Bowl for the franchise remains the ultimate goal. Pegula said McDermott is the coach to get them there.

“He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn't do,” Pegula said in the team statement released Friday.

A member of the William & Mary Hall of Fame, McDermott stared his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

He then made the jump to the NFL, where he worked his way up the coaching ladder through the Philadelphia Eagles and the Panthers before arriving in Buffalo.

He served as defensive coordinator for at least part of each previous stop, and this season, McDermott will call the plays on defense once again. Though he enjoys the responsibility that comes with being a head coach, particularly on the leadership side, McDermott has said throughout the spring how glad he is to also get back to his roots of a defensive coach.

“It's been great to this point,” McDermott said in April. “I was excited yesterday to get in the room a little bit, I just spent a little bit of time with them yesterday as a group – the defense that is – and kind of rolling up my sleeves and getting back to wearing that hat again, so I'm excited about that.”

McDermott spent 2011 to 2016 as defensive coordinator of the Panthers, overlapping with Beane, who worked with Carolina for 19 years. A North Carolina native, Beane worked his way up to assistant general manager with the Panthers before getting the call from the Bills.

“Brandon is a very competitive person,” Pegula said. “I know he likes to win, but I also know he hates to lose.”

With Beane at the helm, the Bills have bettered their roster through every possible avenue. His first draft with Buffalo brought in quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Since then, Beane traded for wide receiver Stefon Diggs in 2020 and signed free agents such as future Hall of Famer Von Miller last year.

But aside from statistical accomplishments and tangible benchmarks on paper for both Beane and McDermott, the organization has routinely voiced support of the culture they have built over the years, and more recently, their handling of a tumultuous 2022-23 season.

“I know I’m biased, (but) find me a coach that could have this team at 12-3 with all we’ve dealt with this year,” Beane said in January, ahead of the Bills finishing. “And that’s a true testament to him, and I’m glad he’s our head coach.”

Having known each other for more than a decade, McDermott and Beane have each been able to see the ways that the other has grown. The way they handled last season reiterated that.

“Yeah, I think he’s definitely evolved,” Beane said in January on McDermott. “I think that’s what’s great about him. Sean talks about – and it’s one of our mantras here – the growth mindset. And just learning it. You get these jobs, and in his case, you get a head coaching job because you were probably a really good offensive and defensive coach and he was a very good defensive coordinator, but there is way more to his job, just like mine from the scouting standpoint, is leadership and understanding all what that entails and who are you leading and what do they need. … I think Sean has that balance now more than ever.”