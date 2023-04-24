Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott sees a positive in the fact the team has a less-experienced linebacker room than it did six weeks ago.

“It's a fair point. There's some unprovenness, I guess, or lack of experience in that room to some extent at that position,” McDermott said last week. “But I think that's also exciting. It presents an opportunity for someone to step in and show us what they've got.”

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was the biggest departure of the Bills in free agency after signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Chicago Bears, and the team has not signed any new linebackers.

Other than All-Pro Matt Milano, the linebacker room is currently made up of Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Baylon Spector, Tyler Matakevich and A.J. Klein. As a group, the five played 432 defensive snaps last season. Beane and McDermott have generally pointed to Bernard and Dodson as being the likely candidates to step in.

Matakevich signed a one-year deal in March to return. He is a key member of the Bills' special teams units, but played only three defensive snaps last season. Klein, 31, was re-signed by the Bills last week. Klein appeared in six games last season after returning to the Bills.

Edmunds' departure and the options for potential replacements have fueled speculation the Bills could fortify the position in this week's NFL draft, including even possibly using the No. 27 selection on a linebacker.

Buffalo has selected a linebacker in the first round only once in the last 25 years, and that was trading up to select Edmunds at No. 16 in 2018.

Arguably, there are three top-60 prospects at linebacker – Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Arkansas’ Drew Sanders and Clemson’s Trenton Simpson. All three might be able to step into an immediate role as a starter. Beyond those three, though, finding a starting-caliber linebacker might be a challenge in this draft.

General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters last week that he thinks the current group on the roster is prepared for this season.

What time will Bills be on the clock for 27th pick of NFL draft The first round, which begins at 8 p.m., has typically taken about four hours with each team getting 10 minutes.

“I think between all those guys, we feel good we have that covered,” Beane said.

Beane, speaking about the roster in broad terms, said he feels the team in general is in a good spot at every position.

That Beane would say that is not necessarily a surprise, especially with a team coming off a 13-3 season, but still notable as the Bills evaluate where their biggest needs are.

“I feel that we’ve done a pretty good job of filling enough of the holes,” Beane said last week, “whether it’s starters or good backups to where we maybe don’t have a sheer starter, but we’ve got several people to compete, two or three.

“Is it perfect? No, but I think there’s enough guys that we could go line up and play football right now, would be my answer, and hopefully, we’ll add some more competition and depth.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Beane and McDermott have expressed confidence in their linebacker room all offseason, even dating to the NFL scouting combine in February before Edmunds’ always-likely departure happened.

Still, the Bills will need someone to quickly fill the void.

The Bills took Bernard in the third round last year, at No. 89 overall, and Spector in the seventh round, at No. 231.

With Edmunds and Milano cemented as the starters, Bernard played just 110 snaps on defense last season, with one start. But that was in place of an injured Milano at weak-side linebacker, not in the middle. Spector played 12 snaps on defense last season and 86 snaps on special teams. Beane noted that Spector spent this offseason in Buffalo.

Dodson is entering his fourth season in the league. He has played 42 games for the Bills, with five starts, in three years.

While Dodson has primarily had a role on special teams, Beane and McDermott have praised what they have seen from Dodson on defense in limited playing time.

Ryan O'Halloran: Analyzing the value of the Buffalo Bills' No. 27 pick, other topics before NFL draft "The Bills may be stuck drafting at 27, and that is fine. They need to find an immediate starter at slot receiver or middle linebacker," writes Ryan O'Halloran.

“He’s had more playing opportunities to see what does that look like on a short-term basis,” Beane said. “It’s probably going from like a relief pitcher in baseball; he’s been really good for two innings, but is he good for six, seven, eight innings, to move him to a starting rotation? I would say that’s something all these guys have to prove.”

Dodson started three games last season in place of Edmunds, and Beane said he “filled in admirably.”

In one of those starts, against Detroit, he played just 10 snaps as the Bills began with three linebackers and then reverted to their usual nickel set with Taron Johnson at slot cornerback and Milano and Klein at linebacker.

The jump from fill-in to full-time starter is a challenge.

“It’s one thing to come in and fill in as a starter,” Beane said. “It’s another to go play 16, 17 games. Every week, people are game-planning against you, seeing what you do well and what you don’t do well, and finding your weaknesses, whether it’s in the pass game or the run game.”

To prepare the group for this season, Beane said there were frank conversations with players, telling them why they might not have gotten as much playing time last season, and what they could work on this offseason to improve.

“They have total clarity on what’s expected in the job,” McDermott said.

McDermott indicated it would be unwise for the Bills just to believe they can find a carbon copy of Edmunds when it comes to replacing his skills.

Last season, Edmunds had 102 tackles, seven passes defensed, three quarterback hits and an interception in 13 games. He was a team captain and integral in communicating with the defense.

“There’s certain priorities we look at and for in that position, just like other positions, but Tremaine is a unique, unique individual, unique player,” McDermott said. “So, I think if we try and chase that specifically, those are hard to find, in terms of his skill set, his talent, who he is as a person.

“We’re really just looking for someone that helps our defense, can lead the defense and do that necessary parts of the job that allow us to be a good defense like we’ve been the last couple of years.”