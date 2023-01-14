 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills elevate wide receiver John Brown for playoff game

Bills Patriots

Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter against New England. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills have elevated wide receiver John Brown and defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the practice squad for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. 

Brown caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen in last week's win against the New England Patriots for his only reception in three elevation during the regular season. He was targeted twice. 

Earlier in the week, the Bills signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster. Like Brown, Beasley returned to the Bills late in the season as a practice squad signee. 

Ankou was placed on the practice squad injured list before the Week 14 game against the New York Jets. His 21-day practice opened earlier in the week. 

He had re-signed with the team in February and was released with an injury settlement after getting hurt in the final preseason game. He then was signed to the practice squad in early October. 

The Bills also signed offensive lineman Justin Murray to the practice squad. Murray was released from the 53-man roster when the team signed Beasley. Murray takes the spot of defensive tackle Cortrz Boughton, who was released from the practice squad. 

