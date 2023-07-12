Buffalo Bills fans have again come to the aid of one of their own amid his suffering.

Through donations to a GoFundMe, Bills fans paid for the funeral of Eddie Mayerik, the 8-year-old who inspired legions of fans known as Eddie's Infantry. Eddie died July 6, and his funeral was Wednesday in Illinois.

Eddie Mayerik, 8-year-old who inspired thousands of Bills fans, dies Eddie Mayerik, the 8-year-old who inspired legions of Buffalo Bills fans known as Eddie's Infantry, died Thursday, his father, Nick, announced on social media.

Eddie was born with two heart valve defects and essentially no pulmonary artery, which carries blood from the heart to the lungs to deliver oxygen to the rest of the body. He underwent seven heart surgeries, and he and his family spent the better part of his life in the hospital. He had been in the intensive care unit at an Illinois hospital since March, battling multiple viruses and infections.

"I was made aware by Nick that EVERYONE that contributed to my Go Fund Me allowed him to pay for this precious boy’s funeral. I am so humbled by the outpouring of love. Eddie taught us so many lessons and will forever remain in our hearts. Thank YOU!!" tweeted Lisa Giovino, who organized one of the many fundraising initiatives to help Eddie's family.

Bills fans also helped pay for Nick's lengthy stay at the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital.

"I will honor you the best way I know how buddy," his father, Nick, tweeted Wednesday morning. "You deserve a great sendoff big dog. I’ll ALWAYS love you."

A display at the funeral home showed photos from Eddie's life, many of the pictures with him in Bills gear. His family had asked funeral goers to wear "Wear Red for Ed," and many others posted photos of themselves on social media wearing red. Bills jerseys, autographed photos, Josh's Jaqs, Eddie's No. 55 jersey and other items greeted those at the funeral home, and the ceremony was livestreamed.

Eddie left an impressions on thousands of Bills fans who followed his journey on social media, thanks to his huge smile and love for his team. Videos of Eddie almost always ended with "Go Bills" and a thumbs up.