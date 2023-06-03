News item: The Bills agreed to a contract extension with defensive tackle Ed Oliver on Saturday night, a source confirmed to The Buffalo News. The contract is reportedly valued at $68 million, including $45 million guaranteed.

Instant reaction: Huh?

Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver agree to terms on four-year extension Oliver, 25, was the ninth overall pick of the Bills in the 2019 draft. His extension keeps him with the Bills through the 2027 season and gives the team some long-term security at defensive tackle.

Follow-up reaction: What?

Four days after defensive line coach Eric Washington was pointed in his analysis about Oliver’s approach, the Bills made Oliver a foundational player.

This is a head-scratcher.

The Bills’ better move would have been to see how Oliver starts the season. Is he stouter against the run? Does he provide more of an interior pass rush? Is he more consistent? If he checks those boxes, then by all means sign him up for more years – the price wouldn’t have significantly changed.

There should have been no urgency to get this deal completed, even if it does create some immediate salary cap flexibility. More on that later.

The Bills are taking a big gamble, banking on Oliver’s future form exceeding his past performance (62 games, 14.5 sacks and 151 tackles) and him heeding Washington’s advice about “understanding situations,” being able to “process very, very quickly,” and showing an ability to “play ahead of the play.”

(Maybe they should tell Ed that every game is on Thanksgiving Day – he’ll nearly be a Pro Football Hall of Fame performer.)

I get it, the job of a defensive tackle isn’t all about the statistics, but about impacting plays by commanding his blocks to let the linebackers flow to the play and, on third down, pushing the pocket to flush the quarterback in the direction of Von Miller, Greg Rousseau and Co.

But for $17 million per year?

Oliver’s four-year average is tied for 13th among interior defensive linemen per Over The Cap. The players in his financial neighborhood are Washington’s Jonathan Allen ($18 million), Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea ($17.75 million), Green Bay’s Kenny Clark ($17.5 million) and Seattle’s Dre’Mont Jones ($17,176,667). Jones signed his deal in March, likely serving as a template for the Bills and Oliver.

The Bills clearly prioritize defensive lineman over linebackers, thus their correct decision to allow Tremaine Edmunds to leave for Chicago (four years, $72 million, $41.8 million guaranteed).

Now, about the immediate impact.

Does extending Oliver create enough space for free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins? Absolutely … and we don’t even know the exact breakdown of the numbers yet, but if that was one of general manager Brandon Beane’s motives, then it should be an easy exercise. If not for Hopkins, it gives Beane wiggle room during the season if he needs to make a trade or sign a street free agent.

But there could have been better ways to create cap space than extending Oliver, such as converting base-salary money into a signing bonus. That, though, would be pushing cap issues forward, even as the cap will continue to increase every year.

The bottom line: Oliver gets his money and the Bills have at least one defensive tackle under contract for 2024. Let’s see if Oliver answers the responsibility of the windfall by providing more impact plays.