When Jake Thornton was growing up, the Buffalo Bills were the only team he followed.

Now the offensive line coach at Auburn, Thornton is the grandson of Billy Shaw. Shaw played his entire career with the Bills when they were in the AFL. He is on the Wall of Fame, and in retirement would take his family to games.

Thornton, who was the offensive line coach for two years at Ole Miss before moving to Auburn, has another reason to keep following the Bills after the team drafted guard Nick Broeker, one of his former Rebels players, in the seventh round.

“When I was sitting in my living room, and it popped across the screen, it was, number one, I was super proud for Nick Broeker, because he deserves it,” Thornton told The Buffalo News. “He's earned it. And he is going to have a great career.

“And then, the childhood fan in me was just jumping for joy, because it was the Bills and my grandfather's connection there.”

Thornton said he and Broeker talk a few times a week, and once Broeker was drafted, Thornton quickly called him to congratulate him.

Then, a little later, Thorton texted his grandfather. Shaw, now 84, called back.

“He obviously follows Buffalo – every single detail – so he was really excited," Thornton said. "And he said the same thing. He said, ‘It's a wonderful fit.’ And I joked around with my granddad, and I said, ‘Well, maybe they’ll let him wear 66,’ and we laughed about that.

Shaw’s jersey number, 66, is in reduced circulation. The Bills announced in April that Broeker will wear 67.

The connection is among a few ways that Broeker’s path to Buffalo feels serendipitous.

Broeker knows Dawson Knox well. He played with his brother Luke Knox and got to know the Bills tight end when he would come back to visit Ole Miss.

He also was the winner of the 2022 Kent Hull Trophy, named after the Bills Wall of Famer and given to the best college offensive lineman in Mississippi.

“It feels pretty full circle,” Broeker said. “It's really cool.”

That tie to another former Bills offensive lineman stood out to Thornton, as well.

“We were just talking about how many connections he had with the franchise, and how it was unique that Buffalo was the one that drafted him,” Thornton said. “I just told Nick I felt like that was just the place he was supposed to be, and it worked out that way.”

Broeker told Buffalo media shortly after he was drafted that he had known more about Hull’s college career at Mississippi State, but was quickly learning more about his time with the Bills. Kent Hull’s son, Drew, is learning more about Broeker, too.

“Normally I would have been at the trophy presentation,” Drew Hull told The Buffalo News, “But there was tornado weather this year, and the presentation was done all virtual.”

Still, Hull could tell Broeker was a worthy winner, even when getting familiar with him through screens.

“Everything I’ve heard about Nick, however, lives up to the hype,” Hull said. “Hard working, loyal, humble and talented. A perfect Kent Hull award winner, and sure to be a great Buffalo Bill!”

The loyalty and humility were on display when Thornton arrived at Ole Miss in 2021. Thornton knew connecting with Broeker would be key as he started his first job as the offensive line coach at a Power Five program.

“He was our most decorated player,” Thornton said. “So, you kind of don't really know what to expect with guys of that caliber. But Nick was such a humble guy, willing to learn, willing to work.”

Broeker’s immediate welcoming of Thornton made his teammates buy into the lessons from their new coach. Thornton also was especially moved by how Broeker embraced the whole Thornton family as they adjusted to a new community.

On the field, Broeker also impressed coaches and fans as he helped Ole Miss lead the Southeastern Conference in total offense.

“His finish ability – being able to finish blocks and finish assignments – is really, I think, what stands out with a lot of fans, because they kind of see him finishing defenders down the field,” Thornton said.

The 2021 game against Arkansas was a clear example. Ole Miss had no margin for error in what would become a thrilling 52-51 win.

Broeker had been tasked with stopping Arkansas pass rusher Tre’ Williams, who had a team-leading six sacks that season.

While the Ole Miss defense ultimately got the win by stopping an Arkansas two-point conversion attempt, Rebels quarterback Matt Corral’s 68-yard touchdown pass with 1:07 left in the game had given Ole Miss the lead. Corral had enough time to make the throw, thanks to Broeker.

“We dropped back to pass, and Matt Corral threw a beautiful pass down the sideline,” Thornton said. “We scored a touchdown, but Nick Broeker had that pass rusher just completely locked down on his side.”

The game was eventually named ESPN’s top college football game of the season.

While Broeker had proved himself before, Thornton saw him take another step during that game, one that upped his confidence and will now help him as he prepares for rookie minicamp with the Bills.

“I remember everybody celebrating,” Thornton said, “And he came over to me, and gave me a huge hug, and he said, ‘Y'all challenged me all week, and I accepted it.’ And just the competitiveness, really – that was the first time I really saw it on the field, come out in him, that he believed in himself, and I thought that was a cool moment for us.”