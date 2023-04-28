Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid got almost as much attention for "The Hat Guy" at his NFL draft party Thursday as he did for being selected at No. 25 overall by the Buffalo Bills after the Bills traded up to get him.

Outlets around the country showed the video of a mulleted guest at Kincaid's party frantically searching for the Bills hat on a table directly behind Kincaid. Eventually, after rifling through approximately 18 hats (per an unofficial count from The Buffalo News), "The Hat Guy" found Kincaid's crown.

" 'The Hat Guy’ – that’s what we’ve been calling him the last 12 hours – he had one job," Kincaid told reporters Friday. "But, you know, the trade might have thrown him off a little bit. He was rotating the hats pretty consistently.

"And no one really knew who I was on the phone with when I was on the phone. So, he got me the hat finally, but it made for a pretty cool memory."

Kincaid did not specify who this man actually was. Heroes get remembered, but hat guys never die.