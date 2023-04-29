Justin Shorter’s video conference call momentarily cut out Saturday.

“Sorry, my phone is blowing up right now,” the Buffalo Bills’ newest receiver said when his connection was restored. “I had to put it on do not disturb.”

Shorter, understandably, was popular in the moments after the Bills drafted him with the 150th overall selection in the fifth round of the NFL draft. The Florida receiver Bills General Manager Brandon Beane traded the 137th overall pick in the fifth round to the Washington Commanders in exchange for two picks – No. 150 overall in the fifth round and No. 215 in the sixth round.

“Man, it was crazy. I feel like draft day is just insane because you are sitting around, basically waiting the whole time,” Shorter said. “But I literally watched every single pick, so everyone who went before me, I feel like that was just fueling my fire. Finally, I put my phone down and got that phone call and I was just super excited. I started screaming, thanking God.”

A 6-foot-4, 229-pounder, the 23-year-old Shorter started his college career at Penn State, redshirting in 2018 and playing 10 games in 2019 before transferring to the Gators. In three seasons at Florida, Shorter finished with 95 catches for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he finished with 29 catches for 577 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 19.9 yards per catch ranked seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

“They always say when preparation meets opportunity, that's when you have the most success,” he said. “I've been working on tracking deep balls. I used to have tennis balls, I would throw it up like 30 yards in front of me and then sprint down, throw it as high as I can and chase it and catch it over the shoulder. I'm still doing stuff like that to this day. I definitely say just putting in the work and then once your opportunity comes, that is definitely when I was able to have the most success.”

Shorter was among the players who made a top-30 visit to Buffalo.

“I know that the Bills’ organization is a very close-knit organization. Just going in there, taking my 30 visit, I was really able to see the difference, with the coaching there and how they’re all together and they are there for each other,” he said. “Playing-wise, I would say they are very pass-heavy offense which is a good thing. They definitely know how to get that ball downfield and I just can’t wait to go there and work with those coaches.”

The Bills showed a good deal of interest in Shorter before the draft, also conducting a private workout with him. During that time, he grew close with Bills receivers coach Adam Henry.

“I would definitely say I am very competitive by nature,” Shorter said. “Even if me and my family are playing Uno, I’ll get all crazy. I know every single wideout that had went before me and I know all the teams that picked them. I definitely know that when I get my opportunity, I’m definitely going to tear this league up, because I’ve been working for a long time and it’s all going to pay off.”

A hamstring injury during the second half of the 2022 season limited Shorter’s production, but he said the issue is behind him.

“I'd say the soft-tissue injuries, we have a lot more control over, because that's with extra stretching and just really taking care of your body, so I feel like I've mastered that part of the game,” he said. “I feel like having those injuries happen to me were positive things and I wouldn't change it for the world because I feel like that made me the man that I am today. I feel like they are definitely behind me. My hamstrings now, they're all good. They're all healed up, 100%. That was the first time I even had issues, but I'm all healthy now, man -- 110%. I could probably play tomorrow I've been working out so much. I'm ready to go man. I'm just super excited.”