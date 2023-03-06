INDIANAPOLIS – Bills General Manager Brandon Beane touches on the typical best-player-available vs. team needs theme when he talks about building his draft board. And he knows a certain position may come up in that discussion.

“I think you build your board with knowing the position values as well, but it doesn’t mean because it’s a lower value position,” Beane said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “People always ask about running back: Yes, you can still take a running back in the first round.”

Beane noted he’s always asked about running back, and it was a topic last offseason as well. The Bills did not take a running back in the first round, instead drafting cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Let the conversation begin again this year. Texas running back Bijan Robinson, one of the top backs of this year’s draft class, said during his podium session on Saturday that he met with the Bills.

There are examples of players at running back who Beane is certain merit the first-round nod. He named Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, who was in Beane’s last draft with Carolina, in particular.

“Those type guys are clearly weapons, some of the things we’re talking about,” Beane said. “So, you do have position values, but there are guys even on lower value positions that still belong in the first round.”

Robinson ran a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine. During his final year at Texas, Robinson racked up 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 attempts.

Bills running back Devin Singletary is set to become a free agent. When it comes to lucrative second contracts for running backs, Beane took a similar stance to drafting them early: He won’t rule it out, but it depends.

“You do understand that it is a position, career longevity, struggles to get into his 30s, so you would want to know how you structured it, but it's not something that I would have a harsh stance that you don’t do (it),” Beane said.

Bills have used one top-125 pick since 2015 on receiver. Options abound in rounds 1-2 this year The good thing for GM Brandon Beane is this draft doesn’t have the eye-popping talents such as Justin Jefferson in 2020 and Garett Wilson/Chris Olave last year, which can work to the Bills’ benefit.

After Singletary, quarterback Josh Allen had the second-most carries of the season (124 for 762 yards), followed by James Cook, the Bills’ second-round pick in 2022.

Cook finished his rookie season with 507 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 89 carries. He added another 180 receiving yards and a touchdown on 21 catches. But, like many rookies, Cook took some time to get going.

Before the bye in Week 7, Cook had four games with eight or less rushing yards. He stayed the course – and the Bills did switch up their running back room at the trade deadline – and Cook’s best game of the year came in Week 16.

Coach Sean McDermott said that when he looked at Cook’s trajectory, he felt that players at any position these days have been “really coming on in Year 3 more so of late, as opposed to Year 2.” With that in mind, he liked Cook’s season, but is certain there’s room for growth.

“I think what you find is some turbulence in Year 1 and Year 2 for multiple reasons,” McDermott said Tuesday at the combine. “I like James Cook. That being said, had a really good first season, in particular, the back half of his first season. And we look forward to getting him back at the proper time and seeing what he can do in Year 2 for us.”

Running back Nyheim Hines and fullback Reggie Gilliam are both still under contract. Along with Singletary, veteran running back and special teams captain Taiwan Jones is set to become a free agent.

However the Bills do approach constructing their running back room, McDermott once again was firm on the idea that the Bills must have a solid run game to keep their offense dynamic.

“It's got to be a part of what we do,” McDermott said. "There's a physical part of the game that's important and running is a big piece of that, whether it's running Josh, running our running backs. I thought we grew in that area last year, and I thought Coach (Aaron) Kromer did a good job with that, as well as our offensive linemen. So, it's got to be a piece of what we do.”