The Buffalo Bills released their initial unofficial depth chart today ahead of Saturday’s preseason lid-lifter against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are 11 thoughts on the depth chart, which never means everything, but never means nothing, either:

1. The main starting 22 competition is an “OR” – Terrel Bernard or Tyrel Dodson at middle linebacker. They have been splitting first-team snaps in practice on a day-to-day basis. Baylon Spector is listed third, and A.J. Klein fourth.

2. At No. 2 cornerback, the “OR” is the rare tripleheader – Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam or Dane Jackson. Benford has three interceptions in the last two practices. I list middle linebacker as the top competition because that spot is not a rotation. The cornerbacks could all see time in the same regular season game.

3. The only “OR” on offense is at the third receiver spot between Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir. Harty, in particular, had a decent last two days of practice working with all of the quarterbacks.

4. At right guard, Ryan Bates is listed as the starter. Bates and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence have been splitting the first-team snaps during camp, but the objective is equal parts to get Bates time at center (since he projects as Mitch Morse’s backup), and to get Torrence valuable time with the starters. The Bills list Greg Mancz as the No. 2 center, but this is Bates’ spot.

5. David Quessenberry is listed as the third-team right tackle behind Spencer Brown and Brandon Shell, but he took first-team left tackle snaps Monday when starter Dion Dawkins sustained a hand injury (he’s day to day).

6. The running back lineup is what the Bills have displayed during camp: James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, in that order. The season-ending injury to Nyheim Hines (knee) could allow the Bills to keep Murray as the third tailback. Reggie Gilliam is the only fullback on the roster.

7. No surprise at tight end: Dawson Knox is listed as the starter, ahead of rookie Dalton Kincaid. If this personnel usage develops as we think it might, the Bills should eventually change their depth chart starting line to 2WR, 2TE and 1RB.

8. Rookie receiver Justin Shorter is listed as the top backup to Gabe Davis.

Bills' Terrel Bernard embraces challenge, fun at middle linebacker Bernard is a second-year player out of Baylor University, and he is in one of the most notable position battles for the Bills this training camp: the starter at middle linebacker.

9. At the “edge” defensive end positions, the Bills list Greg Rousseau and the injured Von Miller as the starters, followed by Leonard Floyd/A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham/Shaq Lawson and, on the fourth line, Shane Ray, Kameron Cline and Kingsley Jonathan. A lot of good pass rushers in that group. I’m interested to see how the Bills use Ray during the preseason. Do they not show him off to keep other teams away after the preseason? If they stash him, they could slide Ray onto the practice squad. Also, might the Bills shop an edge rusher who won’t make the initial roster? It will require some tricky math, because if the Bills feel Miller will be ready before Week 6, he will need to be activated off the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and put on the initial 53-man roster to be eligible.

10. Cam Lewis is listed at two positions – backup nickel behind Taron Johnson and co-No. 2 safety with Damar Hamlin behind Micah Hyde. Lewis’ ability to play multiple positions will give him an edge to be active on game-days. Lewis missed Monday’s practice (groin).

11. The listed punt and kick returners are Harty, Shakir and Andy Isabella.