At a certain point, Bob Chesney started to notice a new tradition in the crowd.

Now the head coach at Holy Cross, but then the coach at Assumption University in Massachusetts, Chesney felt the fans getting more and more into special teams.

“I just remember standing on the sidelines, and when he would go back to return punts, everybody in the stands would stand up to watch," Chesney said. "Because one person would stand up, and then they block somebody's view. So, I'd look at everybody standing to watch a punt right now."

They were standing to watch Deonte Harty. The wide receiver and return specialist had been electric at Assumption, and he forced the crowd to change how they watch the game.

“Most of the time when a team would punt, people would get up and go to the concession stands or go to the bathroom, because it's a punt,” Chesney said. “Where, here, anytime a team would punt, that was the most exciting play of the day because there was a chance Deonte gets the ball in his hands. It was pretty special when he did.”

Bills Mailbag: What will the changes at running back mean for the offense? It remains to be seen if James Cook-Damien Harris-Nyheim Hines will be an upgrade on what the Bills have previously had at the running back position, Jay Skurski writes in this week's Bills Mailbag.

Harty went on to set the NCAA All-Division record, with 14 combined return touchdowns. He also holds the Division II single-season record for return touchdowns, with eight in 2017.

The Buffalo Bills signed Harty to a two-year contract at the start of free agency. He spent his first four years in the league with the New Orleans Saints, after going undrafted.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he believes Harty can fit what the Bills call their 4 role, meaning he can play outside and inside.

When Beane was asked about Harty’s speed, he began to shake his head in awe. Harty ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, unofficially, at his pro day in 2019.

"We followed him for a couple years, and we thought this was a good time to go after him," Beane said. "I think he'll just be another piece that (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey can use however he wants, as an outside or an inside. And, (special teams coordinator Matthew) Smiley will have an opportunity to throw him back there in the return game with Nyheim (Hines.)"

Harty said it's a good fit both for him and for Buffalo.

“The Bills, the last couple of years, they've been pretty close to getting to where they want to go, which is the Super Bowl,” Harty said last week. “So, I just feel like they were just missing a few pieces, and, hopefully, I could just be one of those pieces that could just help us get to where we want to go.”

Harty has made a difference on his teams before, even when discounted.

After growing up in Baltimore, he went to Assumption. Now listed at 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, he was always small, and so he was under-recruited.

He carved an initial path at Assumption, though the journey began with a change in travel plans.

Ryan O'Halloran: Without much help on way, Bills need returning players to take next step "Get used to it, fans. Get used to the Bills prioritizing one player every March to add to the mix (like McGovern) and focusing on keeping their in-house talent (like Poyer) instead of having to make cap-creating cuts," Ryan O'Halloran writes.

“He ended up coming down and visiting, but he and his mother got stuck in a snowstorm,” Chesney said. “Instead of it being for like a one-night trip, I think they were with us for like three, because they were snowed in.”

The extra time around the 2,000-student school helped cement Harty’s belief that he had found something there.

And Assumption was about to find something in Harty.

“The minute he stepped on campus, things just changed for our program,” Chesney said. “We were becoming a pretty good football team already. But when he got there, everything changed (from) just his speed alone.”

Chesney pointed to Harty’s effortless catches and his acceleration. Before he emerged on special teams, his focus was just on playing receiver.

“We’d throw him just a little bubble. And next thing you know, he'd be gone,” Chesney said. “And it was one of those things that in practice, all the angles we took changed. Everything we did had to change, because of this just very different speed that appeared on the field all of a sudden.

“And it took us probably weeks within football camp to adjust our angles and understand that he's just playing in a very different level.”

If Harty’s own teammates had to adjust in practice, so did other teams as they prepared.

“That was a huge challenge for our opponents,” Chesney said.

A game against Findlay in 2017 encapsulated Harty’s significance. Assumption’s starting quarterback got hurt in what was a one-score game at halftime.

“We were out of offensive people,” Chesney said. “We didn't have our quarterback. So, we were in a situation where we needed to score, but we didn't know how we were going to do it, and we're scoring on, like, one-play plays because of Deonte.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Harty had two kick return touchdowns, one for 99 yards, the second for 80 yards. He also had eight catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns, with all four of his touchdowns coming in the second half. Assumption went on to win 45-26.

'He made the game look slow'

Before Harty’s senior season, Andy McKenzie, a Buffalo native, took over as head coach at Assumption.

Harty had been on McKenzie’s radar since the wide receiver was in high school, as McKenzie had previously recruited in that area, but they didn’t actually get to know each other until years later.

“My first impression of Deonte was a very humble young man at the time,” McKenzie told The Buffalo News. “He's good to all his teammates. He's very unassuming. Like, you would never know that this guy is the best player in Division II.”

McKenzie had been impressed by Harty’s speed as a high schooler. He was floored by how it translated in college.

“The amazing thing was just seeing at the college level, how he made the game look slow there, too,” McKenzie said. “And so, he got on the field here, and he just works at a different speed than everybody else.

“His decision making and his athleticism kind of go hand in hand. And really (impressed) with his work ethic – the way he studies film and looks for the tendencies and the weaknesses in his opponents to exploit on Saturdays.”

Those are all reasons Harty thinks he’ll do well now in Buffalo.

“I feel like the thing that I bring the most is elusiveness and speed,” Harty said. “So, being able to stretch the field and open up the field a little bit more and then just, you know, being able to run those quick, short routes and just get the ball out in space and just create explosive plays.”

How is Harty so fast? McKenzie breaks down the speed into a few factors.

“ ... He's got great acceleration,” McKenzie said. “His four or five steps, he covers a lot of ground faster than most people can.”

From there, McKenzie says it is Harty’s quickness, coupled with his ability to change directions. He notes Harty’s fluid way of catching the ball and his trust in his teammates to do their jobs so he can fly down the field.

McKenzie went to Clarence High School and grew up a Bills fan. He was in a team meeting at Assumption when the news broke of where Harty was heading. The players still follow Harty and were quick to let McKenzie know that one of the program’s most-decorated alumni was headed to his hometown. With everyone rooting for Harty, McKenzie capitalized on the moment.

“We're in New England, so I got to take a shot at the Patriots,” McKenzie said. “All you guys that are wanna-be Bills fans, now’s our time, right? You gotta change.”

'Buffalo is going to love him'

Right after Harty signed, he said it was still too early to say how the Bills will use him, particularly in the return game.

“I feel like we already have good guys here,” Harty said. “But, I mean, if needed, I feel like I could just continue what I've been doing all my career, which is hopefully scoring some. I haven't scored some in a little bit, but hopefully, I mean, if need be, I can go back there and take some to the crib.”

His last return touchdown came his rookie season in the NFL in 2019, when he led the league in punt return yards and made the Pro Bowl.

Harty also wants to make an impact on offense. In 40 games with the Saints, he had 64 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns.

To play alongside wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a fellow Maryland native, is meaningful.

“It's a blessing,” Harty said. “I mean, he’s one of the guys that I studied. So, being able to line up next to him is a dream come true.”

Harty played just four games last season due to injury. He tore multiple ligaments in his toe and later had to get his plantar plate redone, he said. While he’s feeling back to normal now, the year was draining.

“Definitely tough. You go through a period where (you) start questioning things,” Harty said. “Like for me, football, it's not everything I have, but it means a lot to me. So, it's like not being able to go out there and play, it was a tough process. But I got my family, I got God. So, everybody kept me grounded and just kept me going.”

It wasn’t the first time he needed a push – either from those around him or from within. Harty is very close with his family. In 2021, he legally changed his last name from Harris to Harty, to take on the last name of his stepfather, Marlon. Deonte has felt the support from his mother, Lisa, and from Marlon, and now he's trying to provide that same guidance for his 8-month-old daughter, Zola. Hardy tweeted last week about seeing her crawl for the first time.

"My daughter really got me in a choke hold," he tweeted.

Along with strong family bonds, Harty has also found ways to self-motivate.

“I feel like my whole career, even as a young player, like, even playing rec ball, I've always been doubted, I've always been counted out because of my size,” Harty said. “So, that's just a mentality that I always had. Growing up and getting recruited in college, it was the same thing.”

After all he accomplished at Assumption, his college coaches have all the belief that he’ll find ways to thrive in Buffalo. For McKenzie, it helps knowing the DNA of the city where Harty is landing, along with the player himself.

“I think one thing he's always been able to do is take on that underdog role and surpass every expectation,” McKenzie said. “And so, I think Buffalo has that mentality, where they love the underdog. They love the hard-working, blue-collar guy that just goes out and works hard all the time, and then is appreciative of the support. And that is exactly what Deonte is.

“So, I think he's going to love Buffalo, and Buffalo is going to love him.”