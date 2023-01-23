 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips says he played through torn rotator cuff, needs surgery

Bills Bengals AFC second

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) gets the crowd cheering in the second quarter of the AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said Monday that he played through the end of the season with a torn rotator cuff and will need offseason surgery. 

"I tore my rotator cuff and some other stuff," he told reporters. He added that he would have gone on injured reserve had it been the regular season.

Phillips said he expects to be ready for training camp, though for whom remains a question. He is among the Bills' 24 impending free agents. 

He was initially injured in the regular season finale against New England and did not play last week against Miami in the wild-card round. He was listed as questionable in the week leading up to Sunday's game against Cincinnati, but played 19 snaps, 25% of the defensive total. He made one tackle. 

Phillips, who returned to the Bills after two seasons in Arizona, played in 12 games in the regular season with 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He played 346 defensive snaps, 33%.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

