INDIANAPOLIS – The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has decided to take a year off from coaching.

Frazier, who turns 64 in April, plans to return to coaching in 2024, the Bills said. However, the Bills' statement does not specify that Frazier will return to coaching with the Bills in 2024.

Frazier was hired by the Bills in 2017 and has been on the coaching staff for the duration of Sean McDermott's tenure as head coach. Frazier also served as assistant head coach since 2020.

The Bills have yet to name a new defensive coordinator for 2023.

General Manager Brandon Beane and McDermott are scheduled to address reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine.

Frazier oversaw a sustained stretch of excellence for the Bills’ defense.

The Bills ranked second in points allowed in 2022, first in 2021 and second in 2019. In terms of yards allowed the past six years, they were sixth best in 2022, preceded by first, 14th, third and second.

Sound pass defense has been the hallmark of the Bills’ defense. The Bills dropped to 15th in passing yards allowed in 2022 while being beset by a slew of secondary injuries. Before that they were first, 13th, fourth and first in passing yards allowed. They have allowed the fewest pass plays of 20 or more yards in the NFL since the start of the 2017 season.

The Bills, of course, have not been able to duplicate that defensive dominance in their playoff defeats. In their three playoff losses in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Bills have allowed 38, 42 and 27 points, 29, 30 and 30 first downs and have forced a combined total of five punts.

While Frazier has come under some fan criticism after those defeats, he has embraced and executed a defensive philosophy that has been in lock step with that of McDermott the past six years.

Meanwhile, the Bills announced the hiring of Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant, along with a few other staff updates on offense: Austin Gund was named offensive assistant/offensive line, Adam Henry named wide receivers coach, and Kyle Shurmur named offensive quality control coach.

Holcomb most recently served as interim defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers under Steve Wilks after that team fired head coach Matt Ruhle during the 2022 season.

Henry replaces Chad Hall, who has been hired as the receivers coach in Jacksonville, has worked with five NFL teams in his decades of coaching: the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. He most recently served as co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at University of Indiana. In total, he's spent 12 years coaching in the NFL and 13 coaching in college.

Shurmur, whose father Pat worked with McDermott on the Eagles staff and was later the head coach of the Rams, spent last season as a defensive quality control coach for the Bills.

Gund joined the Bills last summer as an offensive quality control coach.

Frazier has been an NFL coach for 25 years and was honored with the 2022 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award, which is chosen by members of the Professional Football Writers of America and is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL.

Frazier had a six-year playing career with the Chicago Bears, and was part of the Super Bowl XX-winning team, and broke into the NFL as a coach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. He has also worked for the Bengals, Colts, Vikings, Buccaneers and Ravens. In Minnesota, he worked as the defensive coordinator from 2007-10 before taking over as the interim head coach for the final six games of the 2010 season. He was named permanent head coach after that season, and worked in that role from 2011-13. He was part of the Colts’ coaching staff when Indianapolis won Super Bowl XLI.

Frazier's departure is just the latest defensive move in the wake of the 27-10 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Shortly after the season ended, the Bills parted ways with safeties coach Jim Salgado. He was replaced by Joe Danna, who had the same role last season in Houston. Before that he worked four years in Jacksonville.

One area in which the Bills need to improve is in coverages against quick-passing teams, particularly quick-passing teams with elite quarterbacks, like Kansas City and Cincinnati.

The Bills ranked 28th in success rate and 29th in yards per attempt in 2022 when QBs threw the ball faster than 2.5 seconds, according to Sharp Football.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.