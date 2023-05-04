The Buffalo Bills’ signing of defensive tackle Poona Ford on Tuesday creates a full defensive line room.

Buffalo has 10 established veteran players on the defensive line, plus three others who saw spot duty last season.

Do the Bills have room for yet another? Probably not. They kept nine for most of last season, but some teams keep 10.

Nevertheless, some credentialed edge rushers remain on the market if the Bills wanted to provide some more insurance, given the fact Von Miller is recovering from major knee surgery. Do the Bills have enough pass-rush weaponry without Miller? It is still debatable.

They include:

• Frank Clark, 29. He made $12.3 million with the Chiefs last season and has been Kansas City’s top edge rusher for years. He was a salary cap casualty. He’s almost surely too expensive, and he has had off-field issues.

• Jadeveon Clowney, 30. He made $9.7 million for Cleveland last year and has been coveted by NFL fan bases for years, while not quite living up to the hype. He had just two sacks last season in 12 games. He’s probably not worth the effort.

• Melvin Ingram, 34. He made $3.9 million last year in Miami and had six sacks. If the Bills were eager to add an edge player, they probably could fit him under the cap.

• Justin Houston, 34. He had 9.5 sacks for Baltimore last season and made $4.5 million. He might be more costly than the Bills would want to spend, but he’s still effective.

•Yannick Ngakoue, 28. He had 19.5 sacks the last two years and made $13 million with the Colts last year. He is likely too expensive.

• Carlos Dunlap, 34. He had four sacks for Kansas City last year and played for $3 million. The Chiefs signed him July 28 last year. He averaged 34 snaps in the playoffs and was good against Cincinnati in the AFC championship game. He’s aging, but in the affordable range.

• Robert Quinn, 32. After getting 18.5 sacks in 2021, he managed just one while playing 13 games (for the Bears and Eagles) last season. He made $12 million. He’s probably not worth the cap-space risk.

• Leonard Floyd, 30. He hasn’t been a fit for the Bills defense due to his lack of edge-setting size, but he had nine sacks for the Rams last year playing for $16.5 million. Expensive.

• Carl Nassib, 30. He had 3.5 sacks in a part-time role for Tampa Bay last year and 1.5 the year before for the Raiders. He played for $1.18 million last year. A pectoral injury cost him four games last year. If the Bills sustain injuries, he's someone to keep in mind.

The Bills actually already have added insurance to their edge rush roster with the re-signing of Shaq Lawson on April 18. Lawson played 44% of the snaps last season for the Bills and had 3.5 sacks. He started the last seven games of the season, including the two playoff games. He turns 29 in June.

Here’s the defensive line breakdown of players who saw game action for the Bills last season, along with Ford, signed from Seattle:

Defensive end: Miller, Greg Rousseau, Lawson, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Kingsley Jonathan.

Defensive tackle: Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Ford, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, Eli Ankou, Brandin Bryant.

Now that the calendar has turned to May, free-agent signings don’t impact the formula for compensatory picks. So the Bills could add a couple of years and more bonus money into a deal, and it would not wipe out the third-round pick they expect to get for losing Tremaine Edmunds in free agency.

Any noteworthy signing would have to be accompanied by a move to create more cap space, which would mean pushing more money into the 2024 and 2025 seasons. General manager Brandon Beane has said he’s not eager to do it.

Straightforward ways to create more cap space include restructuring the contracts of Dion Dawkins or Tre’Davious White, or both, by turning base salary into bonus, which gets spread out over future years. A basic White restructure would create $5.1 million. A Dawkins restructure would create $4.1 million.