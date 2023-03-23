Welcome to the NFL offseason, when sports writers double as social media sleuths.

The two latest cases involve star receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, both of whom mastered the art of sending cryptic messages via Instagram on Wednesday.

Oliver was first, posting to his story a picture of him sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, while the Future song “Love You Better” played. The lyrics? “You tellin’ me you fallin’ out of love with me? Hope you can find someone to love you better than I did.”

Next on Oliver’s story was a picture of him sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, followed by a picture of him sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, which was accompanied by the message: “Enjoyed myself.”

Three NFC North teams? Of course that meant Oliver was being traded to the Chicago Bears, right? Not so fast. A short time later, he posted a video clip of his sack of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, too. So much for that.

Hopkins was next. He posted to his Instagram story a picture of himself with Bob Marley’s “Buffalo Soldier” playing. Not too much dot-connecting is needed there.

What does it all mean?

Who the heck knows? Maybe it’s Oliver’s way of saying he wants out, and Hopkins’ way of saying he’s hoping for a trade to the Bills. By the way, Hopkins also followed Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Instagram on Wednesday, so add that to the clues.

Maybe it means nothing at all. Maybe both of them are bored in the offseason and get a kick out of seeing the reactions they know their respective posts will generate.

Either way, there are legitimate conversations to be had about each player from the Bills’ perspective. As we’ve covered in the past, Oliver is heading into the final year of his contract, and the only way the Bills can avoid paying his guaranteed $10.753 million salary is by trading him. Oliver has been a good player since being drafted ninth overall in 2019, but he hasn’t been great. He disappears for long stretches.

Hopkins has been rumored to be on the trade block, and it is not a secret that the Bills want to upgrade their weapons around Allen.

Ryan: Before we get to Hopkins, let’s tackle the Oliver situation … if it even is a situation. The Bills undoubtedly thought picking up Ed’s fifth-year (2023) contract option in April after he had not missed a game in three seasons and totaled 12 sacks was a precursor to a long-term agreement.

Oops. Oliver missed four regular-season games last year and had a career-low 2.5 sacks. He had his usual Thanksgiving Day Tour de Force (sack for a safety at Detroit), but it’s tough to remember him standing out the rest of the way.

The Bills shouldn’t extend him just for the sake of lowering the cap hit, and the only way he has any trade value is if the Bills convert some of that base salary into a signing bonus, which might fetch them a Day 3 pick for Oliver.

Oliver’s Instagram posts are amusing, but the Bears have already overpaid this month for one Bills defensive starter (linebacker Tremaine Edmunds).

What’s your take on Oliver? Is there an out for general manager Brandon Beane?

Jay: Nope. In my mind, the Bills are stuck. Oliver was a no show in the playoff loss to the Bengals. Trading him now amounts to selling low. A Day 3 pick is borderline useless for the 2023 Bills. The best option for Beane is to swallow the contract, and hope Oliver puts together a monster contract year. If he does, that sets him up for a big payday. Very likely, that comes somewhere else, because the Bills aren’t in a cap position to be big spenders next year, either. Even if they had or could make the cap room, I’d still be hesitant about paying Oliver because of his inconsistency.

That being said, maybe, he can be a part of a larger deal. Perhaps Oliver and a draft pick can entice a team. In a roundabout way, that brings us to Hopkins. If it is true that he is on the market, what are your thoughts about his potential fit with the Bills?

Ryan: I agree on the Bills needing to attach a “sweetener” to get a team to take Oliver. About Hopkins, if I'm new Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort, I would answer every text message and phone call I get about Hopkins.

The Cardinals should be willing to sell low, which plays into the Bills’ favor.

But where is Hopkins in his career? From 2013-20, he missed two games, caught at least 96 passes in five seasons and eclipsed 1,100 yards six times. But the last two years suggest he is in decline at age 30 – 17 missed games due to injury and suspension and a combined line of 106 catches-1,289 yards-11 touchdowns.

If Hopkins is in the Bills' fold, Allen would make sure he would fit into the culture and offense, and Hopkins would have to be fine running shotgun to Stefon Diggs.

If I’m playing GM, I would wait until the draft to see how the board fell in the first two rounds for a receiver, rather than adding Hopkins. Where do you fall on this, and for starters, would the finances even work?

Jay: As presently constructed, no, they wouldn’t. Hopkins has two years left on his contract, with base salaries of $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024. That’s what the Bills would inherit as a cap hit.

Even subtracting Oliver’s salary, the Bills still wouldn’t have the room to acquire Hopkins on his current contract, but you and I both know the salary cap can be manipulated.

Michael Ginnitti, the editor of sports business website Spotrac, laid out a possible scenario Wednesday night: The team acquiring Hopkins can reduce his 2023 base salary to the veteran minimum, convert the rest of the deal into a signing bonus and add three void years to the end of the contract, bringing the cap hit to a manageable $4.8 million in 2023.

Does that come with some risk? Absolutely. The points you made about the injuries and dip in production are valid. However, pairing him with an elite quarterback and a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver on the other side opens up a world of potential.

I’ve been screaming since the start of the offseason that the Bills need to add more weapons around Allen. Here’s an opportunity to do just that. The Cardinals haven’t addressed defensive tackle in a meaningful way this offseason, so acquiring Oliver for one year to see if he can unlock his potential in the desert is a low-risk gamble. Let’s say Oliver and a third-round pick for Hopkins. Who says no?

Ryan: Yes, yes, yes, a hundred times yes. Hey, Brandon, you need to put Jay on a retainer of sorts.

Why the Bills should say yes? They get Oliver’s money off the books, and once they rework Hopkins’ contract, they could still have some leftover space to scour the market for depth while setting themselves up to take a middle linebacker in the first two rounds.

Why the Cardinals should say yes? They get Hopkins’ base salaries off the books (creating a combined $24.8 million in cap space for 2023-24 per Over The Cap), a third-round pick to help their rebuild and Oliver represents only a one-year flier; if he works out, re-sign him.

Jay: Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Cardinals’ asking price of a second-round pick and another asset for Hopkins isn’t likely to happen, so I’m feeling good about my offer.

That leaves me with holes at defensive tackle and middle linebacker on defense, and I’d still like to address the offensive line in a more meaningful way. With my first two picks in the draft, I have a pretty decent chance to do at least some of that.