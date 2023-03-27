The DeAndre Hopkins watch continues as the calendar moves to the annual NFL owners meetings in Phoenix.

According to multiple reports, the Arizona Cardinals' initial request of a second-round pick and another asset has netted the interest they were hoping for.

Now comes a report Monday from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that says the Cardinals have granted teams permission to speak directly to Hopkins and his agents.

The Bills are among the teams reported to be interested in acquiring Hopkins.

"He's on the Arizona Cardinals. Social media is social media. Don't take that too far," Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters Monday at the NFL meetings.

Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, is scheduled to earn base salaries of $19.5 million next season and $14.9 million in 2024.

The Bills are tight against the salary cap, but general manager Brandon Beane has more levers he can pull to free up the necessary money , including restructuring the deals of Tre'Davious White, Dion Dawkins and Taron Johnson or potentially moving money through extensions.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection, hasn’t played a full season since 2020 due to injury and a PED suspension. He has played 19 games over the past two seasons. He missed the last two games of the 2022 season with an MCL injury.