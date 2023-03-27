The DeAndre Hopkins watch continues as the calendar moves to the annual NFL owners meetings in Phoenix.
According to multiple reports, the Arizona Cardinals' initial request of a second-round pick and another asset has netted the interest they were hoping for.
It remains to be seen if James Cook-Damien Harris-Nyheim Hines will be an upgrade on what the Bills have previously had at the running back position, Jay Skurski writes in this week's Bills Mailbag.
Now comes a report Monday from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that says the Cardinals have granted teams permission to speak directly to Hopkins and his agents.
The Bills are among the teams reported to be interested in acquiring Hopkins.
"He's on the Arizona Cardinals. Social media is social media. Don't take that too far," Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters Monday at the NFL meetings.
Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, is scheduled to earn base salaries of $19.5 million next season and $14.9 million in 2024.