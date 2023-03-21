The Buffalo Bills are continuing to address their offensive line. The Bills agreed to terms with offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal on Tuesday, a league source told The Buffalo News.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Quessenberry, 32, appeared in every game last season for Buffalo and started three: two at right tackle, one at left tackle. He added depth on both sides of the line as starters Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins worked through injuries. Across the season, he played 37% of snaps on offense. The bulk of that was at either right or left tackle, but he played 38 snaps at right guard, as well, per Pro Football Focus.

Quessenberry (6-foot-5, 310) joined the Bills last offseason. It was his fourth year in the NFL, after a lengthy battle with Lymphoma that started the year after he was drafted by the Texans in 2013. He returned to play in 2017. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans in 2021 before joining the Bills as a free agent the following April.

Offensive line was an area of need for the Bills entering the free agency. The Bills entered the offseason with just five offensive linemen under contract through next season and with five unrestricted free agents. Since then, they re-signed Ike Boettger, signed former-Dallas Cowboy Connor McGovern, and now keep Quessenberry in the mix for another year.