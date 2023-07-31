For the first time in 210 days, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to the football field in pads.

The Bills put the pads on for the first time in training camp at St. John Fisher University, and all eyes were on Hamlin, who had not been in pads since his collapse Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

Hamlin, who has been among the most popular players thus far in camp, took the field to cheers, as he has on the previous days of camp.

He shared a moment with longtime friend and teammate Dane Jackson, spoke with athletic trainer Nate Breske during stretching and broke down the defensive huddle before drills.

“I don't really see him having a hurdle, per se," associate head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington told reporters before practice. "It feels like he is in a normal training camp situation where he's trying to take advantage of every single day to improve to get himself ready to compete at the highest possible level.

“I don't perceive any mental blocks, if you will, as far as he's concerned.”

Hamlin told reporters in April that he felt the mental side would be harder than physical side of return, so the news from Washington was encouraging.

Hamlin was fully cleared for football activities in April and took part in the Bills' offseason program, but that does not involve padded practices.

"This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story," Hamlin said in April. "So, I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

This story will be updated. Check back for details.