A week before the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets in their highly anticipated season opener in northern New Jersey, Bills safety Damar Hamlin took some time to call the plays on offense.

“I lined everybody up on the left,” Hamlin said. “I gave ‘em a jet sweep, to left making everybody think it’s going over here, and I had a QB keep all the way down the sideline to the right. So, it was well-drawn up. …

“(The Bills) might have to install that one.”

Some really fun football — and celebrations — today, as Damar Hamlin & Chasing M’s hosted a football clinic + back-to-school drive + CPR education event with partners in Buffalo at Front Park.



For more photos from @Bessex_Joshua: https://t.co/Bd7fFpJj5y pic.twitter.com/vGUpzzAZVi — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) September 4, 2023

The play was run by 6- and 7-year olds, as Hamlin was at a four-on-four flag football game at Front Park. Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation, held a multifaceted event Monday to give back to the Buffalo community. The event was bolstered by partners, including the American Heart Association (AHA), Zoll Medical, USA Football, BuffaLove Apparel and Signature Cutz.

About 200 kids were invited through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo and the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

There was a station with free backpacks, some of which had surfing dogs on them, and school supplies as part of a back-to-school drive. There was a bounce house, and a football clinic. There was a free meal for participants, and under a pavilion, there were free haircuts for kids. Hamlin noted how expensive haircuts can be, especially for families with multiple kids.

Photos: Damar Hamlin holds youth football and back-to-school event in Buffalo Damar Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation, hosted a back-to-school drive, youth football clinic and CPR training event for youth and …

“It’s about making sure they’re safe,” Hamlin said. “It’s about making sure they’re sharp. It’s about making sure they have all the tools and all the resources at their hands.”

There were, of course, the staples of Hamlin’s events: Hands-Only CPR Education and a chance to distribute automatic external defibrillators (AEDs).

The American Heart Association (AHA) estimated that 75 people came through the Hands-Only CPR training. Jennifer Pratt, AHA National Account Director, said there’s been an uptick in interest for the trainings since Hamlin collapsed on the field Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

“The ‘Damar Effect’ means that there has been a tremendous increase in AEDs and CPR education across the country,” Pratt said Monday.

The AEDs were donated by Zoll Medical, a company that makes the devices so that users can tell if their CPR chest compressions are deep enough to be effective. There were 20 AEDs, divided among local youth sports teams, the Buffalo Police Athletic League and the City of Buffalo.

“We certainly know his story,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said of Hamlin. “It’s a story known all across the world. And there’s a story he tells us the importance of CPR, everyone learning CPR, and the importance of having AEDs, which are both lifesaving.”

Bills teammates Dane Jackson, Tyrel Dodson and Ja’Marcus Ingram also stopped by the event. Hamlin’s parents, Mario and Nina, and his younger brother, Damir, were there to support. They were there when Damar hosted the first stop of his CPR tour in Highmark Stadium in June, and they’re been at his Pittsburgh and Cincinnati stops, too. After a whirlwind offseason – filled with doctors’ visits, training for the NFL, the CPR tour and other community events – the chance to see all the different stations Monday was meaningful to the Hamlin family.

“It was exciting, just to see it all come together in the one community,” Mario Hamlin told The News. “Just to feel the impact of everything that we’ve done this summer – it was exciting to be able to make that happen here in Buffalo.”

Perhaps the most exciting part of the day was the flag-football game between the red and blue teams.

USA Football helped run a football clinic, and players from the Cleveland Hill High School football team in Cheektowaga also assisted with the game. From Cleveland Hill, Steffon Morrow coached the red team, Jonah Williams coached the blue team, and Davion Douglas was the referee. Soon, Hamlin would join by request.

“I asked him to be my coach,” said Damar McGinnis, 7.

McGinnis thought it was cool to have the same name as the Bills safety, and it was cool when Hamlin told him the trick play, which centered on six-year-old quarterback Dennis Cannon III (DCIII). Cannon handed the ball off to teammate Dylan Ortiz the play before. Hamlin planned it that way, he said, to then keep the opposing defense on its toes for what he called next.

“Fake it to him (Dylan), fake it to the other guy, fake it to him, and roll out – touchdown,” Cannon said.

Ortiz, 7, was the first fake. Since he just started playing with the Lackawanna Mustangs, Ortiz was glad for the fun play with his teammates.

“Good, ‘cause this is my first year playing football on this team,” Ortiz said.

Williams was happy for the assist on play calling.

“It was cool,” Williams said. “I couldn’t think of that myself, so when he came up with that and told it to the kids to do, I was like ‘That’s a good idea.’ … I think it’s a great way to add to the summer. We start school tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.”

Meanwhile, Morrow tried to help his defense find an answer.

“It was very hard,” Morrow said. “I just told them, ‘Go out there, and go get ‘em.’ (There) wasn’t really nothing I could say for real, because I’m coaching against an NFL player. And I’m pretty sure (he’s had) a lot of experience with the trick plays and things of that nature.”

“It was wide open,” Cannon said.

Cannon and Ortiz celebrated with a dance in the end zone. Then, Hamlin’s team switched over to defense.

“He’s a safety!” Morrow shouted. “He’s about to line up a Bills defense!”

After the game, kids circled around Hamlin, who said they could ask him anything. One asked what it’s like to play for the Bills, another asked if he has games on his phone. Hamlin stuck around for another 90 minutes after that, to meet more kids, take pictures and give advice on what they should focus on during school.

“It’s great for the community. It might get more kids to come out here,” Douglas said. “It was a very nice experience.”