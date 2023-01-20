Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin named finalist for community award from NFL players' union

"Since suffering cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game, Hamlin has inspired people all over the world through his miraculous recovery as well as his servant heart, which was on display well before this month. The Week 18 NFLPA Community MVP hosted his third annual Community Toy Drive in December, distributing gifts to hundreds of Pittsburgh children in need through his Chasing M’s Foundation. The non-profit started in 2020 as a GoFundMe page created by Hamlin, who was seeking $2,500 in support of his efforts to create impactful moments such as the toy drive, a back-to-school event, kids camp and more for families in his hometown of Pittsburgh. In the wake of Hamlin’s medical emergency, nearly 9 million dollars in donations have poured into his foundation."