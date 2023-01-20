Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin named finalist for community award from NFL players' union

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been named a finalist for the Alan Page Community Award from the NFL Players Association, the NFLPA announced Friday.
He joins Jonathan Jones (New England), Charles Leno Jr. (Washington), Darren Waller (Las Vegas) and Devin White (Tampa Bay).
Each finalist will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA for foundation/charity of choice. The winner will be announced Feb. 8 in Arizona, and he will receive an additional $100,000 donation.
The award recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown. The winner is determined by a leaguewide vote of players.
In a news release, Hamlin's position as a finalist was described as:
"Since suffering cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game, Hamlin has inspired people all over the world through his miraculous recovery as well as his servant heart, which was on display well before this month. The Week 18 NFLPA Community MVP hosted his third annual Community Toy Drive in December, distributing gifts to hundreds of Pittsburgh children in need through his Chasing M’s Foundation. The non-profit started in 2020 as a GoFundMe page created by Hamlin, who was seeking $2,500 in support of his efforts to create impactful moments such as the toy drive, a back-to-school event, kids camp and more for families in his hometown of Pittsburgh. In the wake of Hamlin’s medical emergency, nearly 9 million dollars in donations have poured into his foundation."