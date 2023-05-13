Upon conclusion of the team’s two-day rookie minicamp on Saturday, the Buffalo Bills announced the signing of first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid to a four-year contract.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The Bills’ entire six-player draft class is now under contract.

According to Spotrac, the slotted value for Kincaid’s contract is expected to be $13,427,022 with a $6,765,107 signing bonus and a 2023 salary cap hit of $2,441,277. He is the ninth of the 31 first-round picks to sign their contract.

The Bills traded up two spots to select Kincaid 25th overall last month. He led Utah in catches (70), receiving yards (890) and touchdown catches (eight) last year.