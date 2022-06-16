Buffalo Bills cut Jake Kumerow with plan to re-sign

The Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Jake Kumerow on Thursday with the intent to re-sign him Friday, a league source confirmed to the Buffalo News. The move is procedural.

Kumerow had two catches for 28 yards last season, but established himself on special teams. He played 15 games, a career high. Kumerow saw 11% of snaps on offense and 69% of special teams snaps last year.

The Bills re-signed him to a one-year deal in March. He first joined the Bills in 2020 on the practice squad. Kumerow entered the league in 2015 with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, and has also spent time with the Patriots and the Packers.

