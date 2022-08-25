Buffalo Bills create more cap space by reworking Dion Dawkins' contract

The contract restructuring promised by Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane this week has been executed.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins agreed to move around money in his contract, which will allow the Bills to create an extra $5.6 million in salary cap space, according to the NFL Network.

The Bills stood $4.1 million under the NFL salary cap after trading guard Cody Ford on Monday, according to Spotrac.com. Dawkins’ contract still has three seasons to run, through the 2024 season.

By converting much of this year’s base salary he was due to earn to bonus money paid immediately, the Bills were able to spread out about $7 million over the length of the contract. Dawkins is playing on a contract that averages $14.5 million a year.

Buffalo now has about $10 million in cap space for the 2022 season, which will allow the team to add players due to injury during the season. It’s also enough room to sign someone to a contract extension. Bills safety Jordan Poyer is entering the final year of his contract and would like a pay increase.

The trade of Ford to the Arizona Cardinals created an extra $1.4 million in cap space.

The team's final cuts, which are due by 4 p.m. Tuesday, will cause some changes to the cap space. Only the top 51 most expensive players count toward the cap during the offseason. Once the season starts, the cap includes the top 53 players, plus all players on injured reserve and the practice squad.