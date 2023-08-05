John Butler heard the words “cornerback two,” and the Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach knew where the question was going.

“Yeah, I know I’ve been prepped on that,” Butler said Tuesday at St. John Fisher, before the Bills practiced Friday at Highmark Stadium. “That’s a huge topic of concern for everybody in the Bills Mafia and media, but you know, right now, we feel like we’ve got three guys that all have their own unique skill set.”

The competition between three cornerbacks – Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford – to start opposite Tre’Davious White is one of the bigger battles of training camp. Since camp began last Wednesday, the three corners – who all spent last season with the Bills – have rotated reps, as the Bills continue to evaluate who will start.

The Return of the Blue and Red practice Friday at Highmark Stadium put the cornerback competition in front of its largest audience yet – attendance was announced at 35,000 Friday – but those onlookers left without a clear answer as to what the Bills might decide. Given the frequent rotating in numerous positions at the practice, it was hard to glean much from Friday’s practice.

Head coach Sean McDermott had indicated that might be the case a day earlier, saying the team would be likely to have players who don’t usually play with the first team go alongside the ones. Part of that was to force growth when possible.

Observations: 'So many emotions' for Damar Hamlin in practicing at stadium Buffalo Bills fans returned to Highmark Stadium for the first time this season, and they saved their biggest pre-practice ovation Friday night for the last player to run across the field: safety Damar Hamlin.

“…There’s going to be some mistakes because it gets stressful in some moments. And we do that intentionally,” McDermott said Thursday at camp. “That stress needs to be handled the right way. People look at stress as a bad thing, but stress can be used as an opportunity, as well, to grow.”

In 11-on-11 teamwork on Friday, Jackson and Elam got the bulk of the work. On a few occasions, when White was not on the field for first-team reps, Jackson and Elam were the duo. All three got reps with the second team, and Benford spent his Friday with the second team.

Since camp started, the Bills have aimed to spread the reps between the Jackson, Elam and Benford, even if they’re not equal within an individual practice.

“The reps are almost equal in terms of who’s getting the reps with the ones, who’s getting the reps with the twos, not only for their exposure with the first group and the first defense, but also the exposure against top tier wide outs, like we have,” Butler said. “We have a plan in place that every single day is a little bit different in terms of who gets the reps, who gets the exposure at that position, and we’re encouraged with it.”

While noting that McDermott will have the ultimate say on personnel decisions themselves and the urgency to make them, Butler said that the Bills currently “have no timeline” on when they want to finalize the second cornerback. McDermott echoed that while the Bills would “like it to be sooner than later,” the team would still give it “time to play out.”

Butler didn’t rule out an ongoing evaluation. Practices continue next week at St. John Fisher, before the first of three preseason games at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 against Indianapolis at Highmark Stadium.

“We have a one day at a time approach but preseason games, tons of preseason practice to continue to evaluate that and see where we’re at as we not only head into the beginning of the season, but obviously throughout the season as well,” Butler said. “There’s got to be a level of performance that we can maintain in season.”

Last year, the corner opposite White would often rotate every two drives or so. Butler seems to want to move away from that for this year.

“Ideally, you have it in place ... within a game,” Butler said.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be rotation on a larger scale. Reading between the lines of Butler’s interview, it seems who the starting second cornerback is each week could be based off the opposing offense. Butler added insight Tuesday as to what each play brings, and why the Bills’ decision may even seep into the season.

“Dane can play with space a little bit more, can play off ball, has a little bit more visual and ability to see the things that are going on,” Butler said.

The Bills coaches have also said throughout the offseason that Jackson’s experience builds trust. Jackson enters his fourth season.

Second-year corners Elam and Benford are still building trust, but each has their own skills in the meantime.

“The thing that Kaiir really does best is play at the line of scrimmage,” Butler said. “His ability, his length, his size, his strength, and the more he’s able to get his hands on a wideout the higher level of success that he has.”

With Benford, Butler cites an “elite level of processing” that has helped the Villanova product “immediately apply” what he’s learning to how he plays on the field.

Observations: While no deadline, competition at middle linebacker may be narrowing for Bills With a decision pending at middle linebacker, even players who have been in the system for a bit still may need further evaluation. Here are observations from the Bills' Thursday practice.

“I would say that’s probably his – it’s a very unique and strong trait of his,” Butler said. “And then physically, just a big strong guy that tackles. And so, they’re all kind of very unique in their own way, but all battling for that spot.”

A spot that, again, could potentially change week to week, but Butler hopes to avoid the in-game rotating that the Bills did last year.

Butler referenced the Bills not only taking that approach last season, but also previously with Levi Wallace. While it’s a “a very unique and challenging thing that (the Bills have) actually done for years,” he intimated that the goal is still to get away from that rotation, at least within each individual game.

“In an ideal world, you’re playing two corners that are locked into the game,” Butler said, giving an example of it being easier for a player to make the adjustments he saw himself on the field, at least from a spatial perspective.

Still, between matching up with different opponents, weeks to go in the preseason of evaluation, and a team culture that jobs must continually be earned, the starter could remain fluid all year.

“At the end of the day, every decision we make is based on what do we think currently is going to help us win that game,” Butler said. “And so, whatever happens as we move forward, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win the game and get our players playing at the highest level.”