Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson leaves field in ambulance

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left the field in an ambulance and on a stretcher just before halftime. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation of a neck injury, the Bills said.
Jackson had full movement in his extremities and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray, the Bills said.
Jackson was tackling Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, when teammate Tremaine Edmunds dove into him, with Jackson's head and neck snapping backwards.
After initially calling for a cart, athletic trainers called for the ambulance as teammates gathered around Jackson.
Edmunds seemed emotionally shaken up after the play as well, as Highmark Stadium went silent.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.