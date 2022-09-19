 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson leaves field in ambulance

  • Updated
Bills at Rams second

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) celebrates his interception during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left the field in an ambulance and on a stretcher just before halftime. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation of a neck injury, the Bills said.

Jackson had full movement in his extremities and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray, the Bills said. 

Jackson was tackling Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, when teammate Tremaine Edmunds dove into him, with Jackson's head and neck snapping backwards.

After initially calling for a cart, athletic trainers called for the ambulance as teammates gathered around Jackson. 

Edmunds seemed emotionally shaken up after the play as well, as Highmark Stadium went silent. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates



