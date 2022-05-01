 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills continue adding undrafted free agents

32. Kansas City (11/2) — Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (copy)

Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer, a 6-5, 260-pound tight end, is a reliable blocker and was named as a finalist for the John Mackey Award in 2021.

 Butch Dill/Associated Press
As usual, the signing frenzy for undrafted free agents began as the NFL draft reached its conclusion.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Bills have not announced any of their signings, but a number of colleges and reports tied players to the Bills. 

Syracuse defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan

Jonathan, listed at 6-4 and 260 pounds, had 15 sacks in his career with the Orange. Syracuse announced his signing.  

UCLA offensive tackle Alec Anderson

Anderson, listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, started in 17 games in the past two seasons and played in 30 career games. UCLA announced his signing and he followed with his own table video

BYU receiver Neil Pau'u

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Pau'u has size and also sure hands. He had a career-high 603 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2020 playing with future Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. He had six receiving touchdowns this season. BYU announced his signing

Jackson State receiver Keith Corbin III

Corbin had 69 catches for 921 yards and seven touchdowns last season, playing for Deion Sanders. His signing was reported by Jordan Schultz of The Game Day NFL.

Appalachian State receiver Malik Williams

The 5-10, 185-pounder finished his career among the schools leaders in receiving yards (No. 5 at 2,382), catches (No. 5 at 190) and receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 7 at 17).  

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer

While some speculated the Bills would take a tight end in the draft, they instead waited until after the draft to sign Wydermyer, who had been in for a top-30 visit. He led SEC tight ends with 40 receptions this season and was second with 515 yards. He caught four touchdowns.

Penn defensive tackle Prince Emili 

Emili was a first-team All-Ivy League selection as a senior in 2021, starting all 10 games and finishing with 49 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He also blocked a kick on special teams. His 13 tackles for loss ranked second in the Ivy League. A 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, Emili is a native of New York City.

Tulsa cornerback Travon Fuller 

Listed at 6-1, Fuller had three interceptions in his only season with Tulsa after transferring from Texas A&M. The school announced his signing.

Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear

Another versatile back, the 5-9 running back was one of four Power Five backs playing last season with more than 1,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards. He led the Hokies in rushing with 133 carries for 760 yards with six touchdowns.

