Shortly after he agreed to a four-year, $22.35 million contract in March to join the Buffalo Bills, new left guard Connor McGovern received a call from old Penn State teammate Ryan Bates.

Bates congratulated McGovern on the deal and offered advice about moving to the area. But he also delivered a heads up: Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is relentless in teaching the foundation of interior play.

“I told Bates, ‘Oh, I’m down for it,’ ” McGovern told The Buffalo News last week.

McGovern, 26, was the Bills’ only premium, multi-year addition in free agency, signed from Dallas to replace Rodger Saffold. The Bills opted for the younger player (McGovern is nine years younger) who could solidify the position for multiple seasons.

“We liked what Connor displayed in Dallas,” Kromer said. “He has the versatility to play three inside spots, and then (also) his size (6-foot-5/326 pounds) and athleticism drew us to him.”

McGovern saw limited work at center early in training camp, but he is the no-doubt left guard entering the Sept. 11 opener at the New York Jets.

Was Bates right about his post-signing analysis?

“Yes, complete 180 (degrees from Dallas),” McGovern said. “But it’s been the best (coaching) I’ve had in my career from college all the way up. (Kromer) gets into the small, little details, and I’ve never really had somebody pick things apart.”

How minute are the details that Kromer preaches?

“It’s not, ‘Hey, just block your guy,’ ” McGovern said. “It’s, ‘Get your punch (block) up a couple inches to the V-neck of the jersey.’ Just those little things.”

One more little thing was McGovern practicing a jump-set – a blocking technique in which the guard hops at the snap to get his hands on the defender. It is commonly used on play-action passes or three-step drops.

“In my four years in Dallas, I maybe jump-set four times – I do that four times here in one (practice), period,” McGovern said. “Now, instead of sitting back and waiting and waiting and waiting (for the defender), I go after them.”

Kromer emphasizes the little things, with a goal of having a big outcome in the games.

“I knew if I put the work in, I could go out and do whatever I needed to,” McGovern said. “It was just a nice change of pace and just how he coaches, I understand it. And he’s not just going to yell at you just to yell at you. He’s trying to coach you to get you better.”

McGovern played 16 snaps in last week’s loss at Pittsburgh, and a review of the game video by The Buffalo News (12 Josh Allen drop-backs and four rushes) shows his only negative play was a false start penalty, part of an avalanche of first-half errors by the Bills’ starters.

In pass protection, McGovern showed good strength and base when blocking Steelers standout Cameron Heyward, athleticism when getting out on a screen pass (although he had nobody to block) and appeared to communicate well with teammates on double-team run blocks.

McGovern held his block against Heyward, allowing Allen to take 5.27 seconds before throwing a 15-yard completion to wide receiver Gabe Davis. On the next play, Allen’s time to throw was 2.51 seconds (14 yards to receiver Stefon Diggs).

Blocking for Allen is the other key adjustment for McGovern.

“I’ve noticed, since I’ve been here, you need to have more awareness,” McGovern said. “It’s like needing sensors in the back of your head to kind of feel where he is.”

Said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey: “I really think he’s done a great job of picking up those aspects (of the system), and (Kromer) has done a great job working with him. He’s continued to get more and more comfortable.”