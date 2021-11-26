 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills confirm the worst: Tre'Davious White out for season
Buffalo Bills confirm the worst: Tre'Davious White out for season

Bills Saints

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) sits after a play before the coaches check on him.

 James P. McCoy

The Buffalo Bills released the news fans were dreading: cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee Thursday night and is out for the season.

Aside from quarterback Josh Allen, White arguably is the player the Bills could least afford to lose to injury.

That’s because White is the most highly regarded player on the Bills’ defense and the backups to White have limited experience.

The next man up at White’s cornerback position is second-year cornerback Dane Jackson.

Jackson, a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of the University of Pittsburgh, played 46 defensive snaps against the Saints after White went down early in the second quarter. Jackson saw extensive action against Miami in Week 2 after Levi Wallace was injured. For the season, Jackson has played 18% of the defensive snaps. The injury also probably will mean active duty on the roster for second-year cornerback Cam Lewis. He has been inactive the past three games. He was on the practice squad the four games prior to that. He played 47 snaps in place of White in the game against Houston.

White has earned Pro Bowl honors each of the past two seasons. He was first-team All Pro in 2019 and second-team All Pro in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

