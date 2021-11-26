Buffalo Bills confirm the worst: Tre'Davious White out for season

Jackson, a seventh-round pick in 2020 out of the University of Pittsburgh, played 46 defensive snaps against the Saints after White went down early in the second quarter. Jackson saw extensive action against Miami in Week 2 after Levi Wallace was injured. For the season, Jackson has played 18% of the defensive snaps. The injury also probably will mean active duty on the roster for second-year cornerback Cam Lewis. He has been inactive the past three games. He was on the practice squad the four games prior to that. He played 47 snaps in place of White in the game against Houston.