Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott once again was looked upon favorably for his fourth-down decision making in the 2022 NFL season.

McDermott ranked seventh on Football Outsiders’ “Aggressiveness Index” for last season. The index measures how much more (or less) likely each coach is to go for it on fourth down, compared with his peers.

McDermott annually has ranked in the top half of the league. He was 13th in 2021, 15th in 2020, 16th in 2019 and ninth in 2018.

Oddly, McDermott ranked as aggressive despite the fact the Bills “went for it” a lot less in 2022 than most teams.

Buffalo was 7 of 13 (53%) on fourth-down conversions last year. That tied for the third fewest attempts. The league average last year was 23 attempts.

One big factor that kept down the Bills’ fourth-down attempts: Buffalo was so good on third down.

The Bills led the NFL last season on third-down conversions, at 50.3%, and there was a pretty big gap between the Bills and the middle of the pack. The league average success rate was 39%.

Third-down success rate matches up pretty well with identifying the best offenses in the league. Behind Buffalo at the top of the league on third-down success were: 2. Kansas City, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Philadelphia, 5. Dallas and 6. San Francisco. All those teams made the final eight, the divisional round of the playoffs.

McDermott was particularly aggressive in the regular-season win at Kansas City.

The Bills went for it on a fourth-and-goal situation from the Chiefs’ 3 in the second quarter (and failed). They went for it on a fourth-and-3 situation from the Chiefs’ 46 with the score tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter (and failed). The Bills went for it on a fourth-and-1 situation from their own 33-yard line with 3:44 left (an obvious call with Buffalo trailing by three). Josh Allen converted, and the Bills drove for the winning score.

That game was no surprise. Which two teams’ defenses faced the most fourth-down attempts by opponents in 2022?

Kansas City (35) and Buffalo (33), the two teams with superstar quarterbacks that ranked 1-2 in the league in scoring.

Overall, NFL coaches gradually have embraced the thinking of the analytics community and increased their willingness to go for it on fourth down.

The number of fourth-down attempts in 2014 was 197. In 2022, it was 373, an increase of 89%.

There is a presumption that being aggressive always is better than being conservative. But the leaguewide averages can’t be viewed minus the circumstances for each team.

New England’s Bill Belichick is, by any measure, among the greatest coaches ever. He ranked 31st on the aggressiveness index last year and 29th in 2021. Of course, Belichick did not have a top-ranked offense or a top-ranked quarterback the past two seasons.

NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll of the New York Giants ranked 26th on the index in 2022. Kansas City’s Andy Reid ranked 21st in 2022 and 13th in 2021. Yet Reid rarely was in catch-up mode late in games last year.

The Bills attempted fewer fourth downs in 2022 than they did in 2021, when they were 11 of 22. But they went for it nine times while trailing later in the second half in 2021, when they went 11-6. They went for it only three times while trailing later in the second half in 2022, when they went 13-3.

Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni ranked as the most aggressive coach in the league. The Eagles were 22 of 32 on fourth downs. Miami’s Mike McDaniel was second. The Dolphins were 13 of 24. Atlanta’s Arthur Smith was third. The Jets’ Robert Saleh was last. New York was 11 of 28.

There are numerous mathematical websites that rate fourth-down decisions by coaches based on an analysis of win probability at the time.

Football Outsiders’ aggressiveness index is not a measure of what they should do according to statistical analysis, it is a measure of what they do compared with what all the other coaches in the league do in similar situations.