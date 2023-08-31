It has felt like a long time coming for Christian Kirksey to come to Buffalo.

The veteran linebacker, who turned 31 Thursday, was on Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s radar years ago as a free agent, but the timing didn’t work out.

When Kirksey was released earlier this week by the Houston Texans, Beane jumped at the chance to bring him to the organization. Kirksey’s addition as a veteran member of the Bills’ practice squad was finalized Thursday, and he went through his first practice with the team.

“I feel like we’ve been after this guy a few times,” Beane said Wednesday.

It is not a surprise the Bills made the move to add Kirksey. The competition at middle linebacker this summer between Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein and Baylon Spector ended with no clear winner. Klein was released and Spector will start the season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, meaning either Dodson or Bernard will start the season opener Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. Once he gets up to speed in the defense, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kirksey challenges for that job.

“They’ve been a top defense in this league for a while,” Kirksey said Thursday of the Bills. “To be able to be a part of it and have this opportunity, man, it’s humbling. I’m hungry. Coming into Year 10, you know, it’s time. I’m ready to ball, and just follow the lead of the leaders that are here.”

Kirksey knows plenty of them. He was a three-year college teammate at Iowa with Bills safety Micah Hyde, and the two have remained close friends ever since, working out together regularly in the offseason. Hyde and Kirksey refer to each other as family.

Beyond Hyde, Kirksey is also plenty familiar with safety Jordan Poyer and defensive ends Von Miller and Shaq Lawson on the Bills’ defense. Additionally, he has played for Bills assistant coaches Al Holcomb and Bobby Babich in the past.

“I like the culture they’ve got over here,” Kirksey said. “Being a part of a winning culture, you know, I’m all about that. I’m ready to help out wherever I can. I’m ready to win, so it was a no-brainer for me.”

Kirksey has learned seven different defenses during his first nine seasons in the NFL, which includes six years in Cleveland, one in Green Bay and the past two with the Texans. He said the key to making a quick transition to a new scheme is digesting the terminology.

“It’s all about the communication part. For me, I’m a quick learner,” he said. “I’ll get on board real fast.”

Kirksey didn’t say whether he was given a timeline on eventually joining the team’s 53-man roster, but instead is focused on learning the new playbook as quickly as possible. A hamstring injury this summer slowed him during training camp with the Texans, but he passed the Bills’ physical. A veteran of 114 NFL games, Kirksey has started 94 of those, including all 17 last year for Houston. He finished with 124 tackles last year, his most in a single season since he made 138 with the Browns in 2017.

Hyde said he got a boost from walking into the facility Thursday morning and seeing Kirksey in the training room.

“It was pure excitement,” Hyde said. “Coming back and him being a part of this, it’s really like my brothers are here in the building. Winning a championship together would mean the world to all of us. Just the type of person he is, type of man, type of leader, man of faith, everything, he’s the whole nine.”

Hyde made it clear he was going to do his part to make sure Kirksey gets up to speed as quickly as possible.

“He doesn’t know it yet. Well, he probably does know it. I think I told him a few times, but he probably thought I was joking,” Hyde said. “I’m on his neck every single day to help boost him to that next level. It’s been a tough rollercoaster for him these last couple years due to injuries, going to different teams and stuff like that. … I’m going to get the most out of him.”

Practice squad filled

The Bills completed their 16-player practice squad with the signing of former Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele. Buechele, 25, started for two years at SMU after playing three years in college at Texas. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft.

He finished the preseason with 349 yards passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He was beaten out for the Chiefs’ backup job by Blaine Gabbert.

“That’s all we look for in this league, is an opportunity, so this is a great one,” Buechele said. “I’ve been here less than 24 hours, and it’s been good.”