Christian Benford took his starting job in the Buffalo Bills’ secondary and ran with it Monday.

The team’s second-year cornerback played all 54 defensive snaps in his team’s 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Benford played 27 coverage snaps, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, and was targeted just twice, allowing one catch for 14 yards to the Jets’ No. 1 receiver, Garrett Wilson. Benford had one of the Bills’ two passes defended, and also finished with four tackles.

Kaiir Elam, the team’s 2022 first-round pick in the same draft class as Benford – who was chosen in the sixth round – was a healthy inactive.

Here are four more observations from the snap counts following the Bills’ Week 1 loss:

1. Ed Oliver was busy on the defensive line. The Bills continued their usual practice of rotating along the defensive front, but Oliver led the way by playing 38 snaps, 70% of the defensive total. He was productive in those snaps, finishing with five tackles, a half-sack and a team-leading three quarterback hits.

2. Taylor Rapp carved out a role. The Bills’ third safety was on the field for 18 defensive snaps, 33% of the total. Rapp came into the game when the Bills went with their “big nickel” package, replacing slot cornerback Taron Johnson, who played 37 snaps (69%).

3. James Cook dominated the playing time at running back. It felt like it as the game was going on, and the final snap counts confirmed it, as Cook played 41 offensive snaps, which was 59% of the team total. Latavius Murray played 16 snaps (23%) and Damien Harris played nine (13%) at running back.

4. O’Cyrus Torrence went the whole game. The team’s second-round draft pick started at right guard and played all 69 offensive snaps, as did the rest of the starters along the line – left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Connor McGovern, center Mitch Morse and right tackle Spencer Brown.

Game ball: Stefon Diggs

Diggs was a beast against the Jets, finishing with 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. He’ll need to get some help from the rest of the team’s receivers when opposing defensive coordinators inevitably try to take him away, but Diggs showed Monday that he remains one of the NFL’s best at his position.

Stat of the game: 4-1

That was the turnover margin, in favor of the Jets, of course.

“We had three of them in the second half, alone, and any time you turn the ball over, it’s hard to win,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

Quote of the game

“Trying to force the ball. Same (expletive), same place, different day.” – Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who for the second straight season struggled in a loss on the road against the Jets.

Coming attractions

The Bills’ home opener comes at 1 p.m. Sunday against Las Vegas. Here are three things to know about the Raiders.

1. They have a new quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo has replaced Derek Carr as the starter. Garoppolo formerly played for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England, so he has a good grasp of the offensive system. Garoppolo played pretty well in Las Vegas’ season-opening 17-16 victory over Denver on Sunday, going 20 of 26 for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

2. Josh Jacobs can be a problem. The NFL’s reigning rushing champion held out for much of the summer during a contract dispute, but signed a new contract late last month and was in the lineup Sunday. Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards last season. He gained 48 yards on 19 carries against the Saints in Week 1.

3. Maxx Crosby leads the pass rush. Crosby, who had a sack Sunday against the Broncos, is coming off a 12.5-sack season. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two years.