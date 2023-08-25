The Buffalo Bills wrap up their three-game preseason schedule with a trip to Chicago for Saturday's 1 p.m. game against the Bears. The Buffalo News' Bills reporters pick a player to watch and why.

Damien Harris

Jay Skurski: The veteran running back was coy Thursday when asked if he would play Saturday after missing the first two preseason games with a knee injury. The thinking here, though, is that the Bills will want to get a good look at Harris, given that Latavius Murray has made a push to be the No. 2 running back behind James Cook. Harris is surely aware of that, and will want to put in a good showing against the Bears. Pay particular attention to any short-yardage situations the Bills find themselves in while the starters are in the game. If Harris is in the lineup and can convert in those situations, it will be a good sign. The Bills need to develop a reliable option in that role other that quarterback Josh Allen.

Shaq Lawson

Katherine Fitzgerald: A fan favorite and a welcomed booming presence in the locker room, Lawson’s chances of making the initial 53-man roster depend some on Von Miller’s timeline (ACL recovery). Lawson was solid down the stretch last season in Miller’s absence, but the addition of Leonard Floyd this offseason moved Lawson toward the bubble. The Bills don’t have a ton of wiggle room when it comes to numbers as they construct this roster, so a strong showing Saturday for Lawson, the eighth-year defensive end, could be critical.

Ryan Van Demark

Mark Gaughan: The unheralded, second-year man can lock down the No. 3 or No. 4 offensive tackle spot with a decent-to-good showing. It would be nice if he played well to give the Bills a little added sense of security. Backup tackle is the No. 1 depth concern on the team, aside from quarterback. The 6-foot-7 Van Demark spent all of last season on the practice squad. On the other hand, a shaky showing by Van Demark and/or David Quessenberry could prompt the Bills to take a harder look at the waiver wire for surplus offensive tackles to add to the practice squad, at the least. Chicago is not strong at edge rusher. The Bears ranked 31st in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt last season. In free agency, they added Yannick Ngakoue (9 1/2 sacks last year) and power rusher DeMarcus Walker (seven sacks).

Kaiir Elam

Ryan O’Halloran: In last season’s playoff loss to Cincinnati, the Bills dressed five cornerbacks. When the Bills open this season at the New York Jets, it is quite possible that Elam will be a healthy scratch. Yes, the combination of Elam’s non-descript camp combined with Christian Benford’s solid showing has made this a legitimate talking point. Locks to be active against the Jets are Benford, Tre’Davious White, Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson. The fifth spot could go to Cam Lewis because he can play the nickel and on special teams. Where does that leave Elam? Needing to have a confident and solid performance against the Bears. His first-round draft status (2022) counts for only so much. It is time for Elam to find his footing and role.