Buffalo Bills, CB Siran Neal agree to three-year deal

The Buffalo Bills and cornerback Siran Neal have agreed to terms on a three-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

The contract has a maximum value of $10.9 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Neal, a huge asset to the Bills on special teams, was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2018. He played all 17 games last season, and played 66% of special teams snaps, fourth most on the team.

He forced a fumble against Kansas City, which teammate Andre Smith recovered, setting up the Bills on the Kansas City 34-yard line in the Week 5 win.

According to Pro Football Focus, Neal's 34 solo special teams tackles is third most since 2018. Neal was second on the team in special teams snaps in 2020, playing 62% of the kicking game downs.

On defense, the 206-pound Neal has served as a backup to slot cornerback Taron Johnson and has seen some snaps as an outside corner. Neal played 13% of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 11% in 2020.

The Bills used Neal as an outside corner in the base, 4-3 defense in the Week 16 win at New England when the Patriots put an extra offensive lineman on the field. Neal played 13 snaps that game to give the defense a little bigger tackling presence on the edge.

