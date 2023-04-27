Buffalo News Buffalo Bills writers Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan issue their meter reading on the top prospects in contention to be drafted by the Bills. Most of them are first-round prospects, but a few might last into the second round. The higher the number, the more Skurski and Gaughan like the player as a Bills selection.

Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Jay: He’s scheme versatile, productive at the highest level and a quality leader. There is a long-term positional need, but how much would he help in 2023? 3/10.

Mark: The Bills need immediate help for 2023 from their first-rounder. The Bills have two elite starters and a third established starting safety in Taylor Rapp. No. 3/10.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Jay: He’s one of the best players in the class, so making it to No. 27 is unlikely. Picking any running back in the first round is risky. 2/10.

Mark: I am against drafting a running back in the first round most of the time. Robinson is a top-10 talent. But I’m still against Robinson over a WR. 3/10.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Jay: His size (5-foot-9) may limit him to the slot, but Flowers can make plays in space and after the catch. Drops are a concern. 7/10.

Mark: Excellent need pick for the Bills, but he probably will be gone by No. 27. Fast and twitchy in the shot. High character. Still developing route runner. 7/10.

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Jay: Huge production the last two years. Great footwork and feel to get open. Will need to add weight (171) pounds. Might not last until the second round. 8/10.

Mark: Some may consider No. 27 too high for him. Trading down for him would be good. But he's just what the Bills need, a separator in the slot. Love it. 9/10.

NFL mock draft consensus has Bills going offense in Round 1 The News looked at 25 mock drafts by national analysts. They heavily leaned offense, with 18 of the 25 going offense, and 12 of those selecting a wide receiver.

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Jay: Incredibly impressive athlete with size (6-foot-7, 264 pounds) and speed (4.64-second 40-yard dash). Not great production in college. A willing blocker with limitless potential. 5/10.

Mark: The Bills already have a No. 1 TE. The entire NFL runs a 3WR offense. Why pick a first-rounder who at best is going to play 30% of the snaps? 3/10.

Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Jay: Defensive tackle is a big roster need beyond 2023. Smith has grown-man strength and run-stuffing ability, but needs development as a pass rusher. 7/10.

Mark: Like him, but don’t like him at 27. He’d be the No. 4 DT, at best, in 2023. He gives you little pass rush. I'd rather extend DaQuan Jones. 4/10.

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Jay: Love the player and fit. If the Bills want a Tremaine Edmunds replacement, this is as close as they’ll get from a size and athleticism profile. 8/10.

Mark: How can you not love him? Size, instincts, all-world intangibles. The academic Heisman. It will be a shock if he’s still there at 59. 9/10.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Jay: Weight (173 pounds) is a concern, but Addison has everything else you look for – production, positional versatility and solid route running – to contribute right away. 9/10.

Mark: His size may make him a slot-only WR in the NFL, but that's what Bills need. His quick separation ability and crafty route-running would be good for Buffalo. 9/10.

Brandon Beane's challenge: Turn limited draft capital into immediate contributors for championship-starved Bills The Buffalo Bills hold the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. The extended wait before their turn comes up means the odds of having a player with a first-round grade available sit somewhere between slim and none.

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Jay: Only has one season of playing linebacker full time, so Sanders is a bit of a projection. Still, the physical traits teams look for are there. 7/10.

Mark: Intriguing because the Bills need pass rush. A cool chess piece. The question is, can he be trusted in coverage and tackling in space? 6/10.

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Jay: Massive frame (6-foot-6, 335 pounds). Solidly a right tackle, Wright would compete with Spencer Brown for a starting job. Might not last until No. 27. 4/10.

Mark: I believe in Spencer Brown. But Wright would be hard to pass up. He’s a power right tackle. He'll be long gone by 27. 7/10.