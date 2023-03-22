Another running back?

That's what Buffalo Bills fans might have been asking themselves when reading the most recent mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. that dropped Monday. In it, Kiper had the Bills selecting Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the 27th overall pick. That came on the same day the Bills officially announced a one-year contract agreement with running back Damien Harris.

On paper at least, that seems to solidify the position heading into the 2023 season, with Harris combining with James Cook and Nyheim Hines to form what looks to be a strong top three at the position.

During a conference call Tuesday, Kiper said his pick of Robinson was turned in before Harris’ signing became official, but given the opportunity to defend it, made it clear that he wouldn’t have changed it, either.

“To me, Bijan is a potential special player. Are you OK with decent? Is solid OK? Or do you want great?” he said.

Bills running back Damien Harris: 'I know that I'm here for a reason' As Damien Harris prepares to line up alongside the Bills, he’s confident he’ll have a place in a loaded offense. Even if the Bills aren’t a run-first team, Harris sees himself fitting right in.

Fellow ESPN draft analyst “Todd McShay said this, and I don’t agree with Todd, but I’ve got to respect Todd’s opinion – he’s been right on a lot of guys. Todd said that he thinks that (Robinson) is Saquon Barkley. He’s going to be as good as Saquon Barkley is. So I would say to Bills fans, would you like to have Saquon Barkley with Josh Allen?”

For what it’s worth, Kiper doesn’t have Robinson ranked as high as he did Barkley coming out of Penn State – Barkley was selected second overall in 2018 – but that doesn’t drastically alter his opinion of the potential fit in Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

“I think he’s a shade below Saquon, but even that is going be pretty doggone good, and if Todd is right, he’s Saquon. So Bijan Robinson can be that 20-plus carry a game guy – a dynamic back who can run, catch and block," Kiper said. "I don’t know with Damien Harris. How much that is going to take pressure off of Josh Allen? James Cook, how much is that going to take pressure off of Josh? Devin Singletary didn’t. Zack Moss was brought in. …

"They haven’t had that guy yet. Certainly, Harris had some games. Well, you know the games he’s had – you’ve seen them up close and personal there (against the Bills), but has he been consistent enough? I just think, do you want to get that grand slam at running back?”

There are some who would answer “no” to that question and prefer the Bills address another position.

“Are you OK with what you have, and you can go with interior (offensive) line? You can go with an O’Cryrus Torrence, formerly of Louisiana-Lafayette, now with Florida. Just a guy who blows you off the ball, who will accentuate that running game,” Kiper said. “Or do you want to go with that running back? We don’t know if Bijan is going to be there, either. That’s the other thing. Bijan could go to the Chargers at 21; he could go one pick earlier to Dallas; he could go to Tampa Bay. Todd thinks he could go as high as 10 to Philadelphia. It may be a moot point anyway, but I just think if Bijan was there, I don’t think it would be much of a discussion.”

Robinson is Kiper’s ninth-ranked prospect for the 2023 class. During his final year at Texas, Robinson racked up 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 258 attempts. He ran 4.46 seconds in the 40 at the NFL scouting combine.

Bills officials had a dinner meeting with Robinson in Austin before Texas Pro Day, and Robinson said he met with the Bills at the scouting combine.

Isaiah McKenzie on end of time with Buffalo Bills: 'It was a sad moment' “You try to make the best of it while the good gets going, and I feel like, for me, my time was up and that was totally fine with me," McKenzie said.

"The bottom line is: I love Josh Allen. Josh Allen can’t be, I say, Superman every week,” Kiper said. “You’ve got to think, when you run the ball 30, 40 yards down the field, or 20 yards down the field. You take a hit, you get knocked out of bounds, and you’ve got to get up, you’ve got to go back to the huddle, you’ve got to get the play, you’ve got to communicate that, then you’ve got to throw a pass. A lot of times, they’re throwing passes off of long runs, and some of the time, it’s not always the perfect throw, because this guy is just trying to get back, to get his breath and get back to the huddle.

“He’s in incredible shape to be playing the way he does, but you can’t have Josh being out there trying to do everything. Just having a running back who could get you 20-plus carries would help him so much. I don’t know how people could argue with Bijan Robinson if he was there.”