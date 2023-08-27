The Buffalo Bills have begun their cuts in advance of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to be at 53 players.

Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter was waived Sunday morning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Coulter, a fourth-year pro who was on the Bills' practice squad for part of last season, dealt with a knee injury during training camp and missed about a week of practice.

Tight end Jace Sternberger, who joined the Bills right before training camp, was released, per Pelissero. Sternberger is a former third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers.

With only one cutdown date this year from 90 players, instead of three dates, about 1,100 players around the league will flood the market in the next 48 hours or so.

A league source told The Buffalo News that reserve offensive tackle Garrett McGhin has been released. McGhin agreed to terms on Aug. 20 after the retirement of Brandon Shell and season-ending injury to Tommy Doyle. McGhin played 10 snaps against Chicago on Saturday.

Check back for updates as the Bills make additional roster moves.