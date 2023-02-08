Buffalo Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell is expected to be named the offensive line coach of the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN reported.

Wendell, 36, joined the Bills in 2019 and was named assistant offensive line coach in 2020 under Brian Daboll and Bobby Johnson. He retained the position for this past season when Aaron Kromer was hired to replace Johnson, who joined Daboll’s staff with the New York Giants.

As a player, Wendell went from undrafted free agent to starter, team captain and Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots. He played in 92 games in the regular season and playoffs with 56 starts at either center or right guard. Among those starts was a Super Bowl XLIX victory against Seattle.

After his departure from the Patriots, he played one special teams snap for the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 season.

Wendell also interviewed to return to the Patriots as offensive line coach, but the team hired Adrian Klemm, another former Patriots player who was the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Oregon.