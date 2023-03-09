While NFL teams take increasingly varied approaches to who they send to the scouting combine, the Buffalo Bills still sent a number of assistant coaches, and they made the most of the time in Indianapolis.

Tight ends coach Rob Boras helped run drills with prospects. It was the first time doing so for Boras, who is entering his seventh year working with the Bills. Boras was the only Bills coach to actively help run drills this year at the combine.

But two of the Bills’ new coaches also found ways to get involved. Joe Danna and Adam Henry spent time on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to get an up-close look at players from their respective position groups: Danna with safeties and Henry with wide receivers.

Coach Sean McDermott emphasized each of their abilities to develop players as he gets to know them more.

“I've never worked with Joe, but he came well recommended, and he's been in the NFL a long time with multiple different teams and coached the safety position, in particular,” McDermott said about Danna while at the combine. “And he's developed players, all the while. So, he's been a great addition to our staff to this point. He's been in the building, and we've been working together on some things, and he's off to a great start.”

Henry’s hire again stirred up the idea that the Bills might be interested in Odell Beckham Jr., with whom Henry has worked extensively, dating back to LSU. But McDermott said that while “nothing's off the table at this point” with Beckham, Henry was brought on more because of how he has worked with so many different players throughout his coaching career. Henry has split his 25-year career between the NFL and college, and was most recently at the University of Indiana.

“I think the biggest thing with Adam is he's developed players at all different levels,” McDermott said. “So, I think that’s what you really look for in a coach, is someone that can take what they have and make it better, and so that's what we feel like we have in coach Henry.”