Mark your calendars.

The Buffalo Bills announced their training camp schedule Friday. The team will open training camp on July 26 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, with 10 practices there open to the public.

Additionally, the annual “Return of Blue/Red” practice will be held Aug. 4 at Highmark Stadium. Training camp will run through Aug. 10.

The Bills returned to St. John Fisher last summer after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Coach Sean McDermott has often said that he thinks holding camp outside of Orchard Park is important for team building.

“We want to get away,” McDermott said last year. “It's a great facility here. Everything's in close proximity where you can get around the campus rather easily. The spaces are good for us. And getting away allows us a chance to come together as a team, spend some time together, maybe after meetings, before practice. Get guys hanging out a little bit more where they can develop those bonds that'll bind us during the year when it gets tough.”

Fans will need a mobile ticket to attend, though those are free of charge. Season ticket holders will have access for training camp passes in a presale June 26, ahead of the 1 p.m. start of sales to the general pubic that same day. Tickets are limited but can be found at buffalobills.com/trainingcamp.

Ticket information for the open practice at Highmark Stadium is to come.

The practices open to the public – in Pittsford unless otherwise noted – are:

July 26, 9:45 am

July 27, 9:45 am

July 28, 9:45 am

July 30, 9:45 am

July 31, 9:45 am

Aug. 1 9:45 am

Aug. 3, 9:45 am

Aug. 4, 5:30 pm (at Highmark Stadium)

Aug. 6, 11:45 am

Aug. 9, 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 10, 9:45 a.m

The training camp days at St. John Fisher give fans a chance to see the team up close, and sometimes even get to meet players. Those moments aren’t lost on quarterback Josh Allen.

“I'm always one of the last guys on the field trying to sign for the kids and make sure I wave or fist bump or high five and because again, I remember being that kid, looking up to people that I'm in the position of now,” Allen said last year on the first day of camp.

“It's so fun to be out here. We're doing two-minute walkthrough where we're supposed to catch the ball and the defense isn’t supposed to do anything and they're going crazy for us when we score a touchdown, so it's a lot of fun.”

On top of the fan interactions, Allen also really values the time with his teammates.

“The camaraderie that you get to build – you spend every waking second with your teammates,” Allen said last year. “And again, all you get to focus on is football here, which is a blessing for me because I love this game so much. I just try to be as fun and as vibrant as I can because some guys don't like it. So, I try to bring them up to speed with me and that comes with the territory of my job, but I do absolutely genuinely love camp because I love spending time with the guys.”