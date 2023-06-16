Mark your calendars.
The Buffalo Bills announced their training camp schedule Friday, with 10 practices open to the public. The team will open training camp on July 26 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.
The open practice at Highmark Stadium is Aug. 4.
Fans will need a mobile ticket to attend, though those are free of charge.
The practices open to the public are:
- July 26, 9:45 am
- July 27, 9:45 am
- July 28, 9:45 am
- July 30, 9:45 am
- July 31, 9:45 am
- Aug. 1 9:45 am
- Aug. 3, 9:45 am
- Aug. 4, 5:30 pm (at Highmark Stadium)
- Aug. 6, 11:45 am
- Aug. 9, 9:45 a.m.
- Aug. 10, 9:45 a.m
Check back for updates.