Here is the Bills' initial 53-man roster. Additional moves are expected Wednesday with several players expected to be moved to injured reserve, notably rookie receiver Justin Shorter and second-year linebacker Baylon Spector.
Quarterbacks (2)
Josh Allen
Kyle Allen
Running backs (4)
James Cook
Damien Harris
Latavius Murray
Hamlin has been candid about each step of his journey, even while noting in late July that there are times he wishes it could be more private.
Reggie Gilliam
Wide receivers (6)
Gabe Davis
Stefon Diggs
Deonte Harty
Khalil Shakir
Trent Sherfield
Justin Shorter
Tight ends (3)
Dalton Kincaid
Dawson Knox
Quintin Morris
Offensive linemen (9)
Alec Anderson
Ryan Bates
Spencer Brown
Dion Dawkins
David Edwards
Connor McGovern
Mitch Morse
O’Cyrus Torrence
Ryan Van Denmark
Miller will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, a source confirmed to The Buffalo News. This means he will be ineligible for the first four games of the season.
Defensive linemen (10)
A.J. Epenesa
Leonard Floyd
Poona Ford
Kingsley Jonathan
DaQuan Jones
Shaq Lawson
Ed Oliver
Jordan Phillips
Greg Rousseau
Tim Settle
Linebackers (6)
Terrel Bernard
Tyrel Dodson
Tyler Matakevich
Matt Milano
Baylon Spector
Dorian Williams
Cornerbacks (7)
Christian Benford
Kaiir Elam
Dane Jackson
Taron Johnson
Cam Lewis
Siran Neal
Tre’Davious White
Safeties (4)
Damar Hamlin
Micah Hyde
Jordan Poyer
Taylor Rapp
Specialists (2)
K Tyler Bass
P Sam Martin
Note: LS Reid Ferguson was released Tuesday and is expected to be re-signed Wednesday once another player is placed on injured reserve.