By nature of her job, Michelle Roberts gets to see the many different ways that the Buffalo Bills give back.

Roberts, the executive director of the Buffalo Bills Foundation, is involved in all sorts of community events across Western New York. Right now, she sees the Bills embracing a mission with a special meaning.

“We've taken on a lot of causes,” Roberts said, “but I don't think we've ever taken on a cause as we have taken on the CPR and AED outreach and training. ... We're using every layer that we have to raise awareness and to bring CPR training to as many fans as possible.”

Touched in the last year by team owner and president Kim Pegula and safety Damar Hamlin, the Bills are continuing their efforts to help others who suffer cardiac arrest.

On Thursday, the Bills will announce a $1 million commitment over five years to the American Heart Association. The multipronged initiative will provide greater access to CPR education and resources throughout Western New York.

Ron Raccuia, Bills executive vice president and chief operating officer, said it’s been special to be galvanized by a cause that hits so close to home.

“Obviously the world saw what happened to Damar, but we knew what happened to Kim internally going back to June,” Raccuia said. “So, we knew that this initiative – and CPR awareness, AED access, and everything related to the American Heart Association and heart healthiness – was going to be a critical part of what we wanted to do as an organization.”

The initiatives will include large-scale trainings, continuous smaller trainings throughout the year, programming on game days, and expanding training for team staff, among other programs.

Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association, Buffalo/Niagara, says the collaboration between the AHA and the Bills is “very significant” given the scale.

“We do have the most comprehensive plan, as of right now to date, in CPR response and the largest push and initiative in a community with an NFL team,” Stulb said.

Hamlin's and Pegula’s cases provide strong individual examples, but there are hundreds of thousands of people who need help each year.

Per the AHA, 350,000 people in the U.S. will experience sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital every year, and about 90% of those will die. CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival, but bystanders only perform CPR 46% of the time, the AHA reports.

The Bills will host two large-scale CPR trainings this summer, in partnership with Highmark: June 3 at Highmark Stadium, and June 10 at Johnnie B Wiley.

The events are being planned for all ages, and will include hands-only CPR training, along with family-friendly activities. Roberts said that the goal is to train at least 1,000 people at each event.

The events are free to the public, but they require tickets to help space out the flow of participants. Tickets will be available starting April 20 through the Bills.

“Nothing of its kind has been done in the Buffalo community yet to this point,” Stulb said. “So, kudos to the Buffalo Bills for leading the way as a team, with just a comprehensive response to CPR education in the community.”

There will be an additional large-scale training with the American Heart Association’s CycleNation at the ADPRO Training Center this fall, with the date to be announced after the Bills’ season schedule is released.

The AHA will further provide hands-only CPR training and educational information to fans at training camp this summer.

Then, the educational events will continue year-round. There will be two trainings per month with local community organizations. Those groups will be selected with a focus on serving vulnerable and under-resourced communities.

The initiative will provide 200 CPR in Youth Sports kits to local sports organizations. CPR kits include manikins, mats, AED training simulators, an instructional DVD and lesson plans.

“We're also really looking at that through an equity lens,” Stulb said. “We want to take a look at the community as a whole and say, ‘Where did these resources need to be? Where do we need to see more hands-only CPR education?’ And that's where we can place these.”

Each kit can train about 300 people per year, Stulb said. The hope is to not just train coaches, but also parents and others involved with youth sports, allowing them to take those skills wherever they go.

As they reach out to the community, the Bills are looking internally. The AHA will now offer hands-only CPR/AED Awareness education to the entire Bills staff twice a year.

Previously, of full-time staff, only medical and athletic training personnel were required to be CPR certified. CPR certification and hands-only CPR training has already been conducted with the Bills staff this offseason.

Roberts, who had been CPR-certified as a teen, said the training came with a “very real understanding” for the Bills staff of how important it is to feel prepared in an emergency.

“I think we all approach it with a deeper meaning,” Roberts said.

Raccuia echoed that.

“I think inside the building … it's touched all of us,” Raccuia said. “It has brought us together as an organization. Kim was our leader, is our leader, is here with us every day in our minds – it's a great way to honor her. Obviously, what happened with Damar was the best outcome possible for everybody, and just shows us how important it is to do this together and to have the access and the critical care that he had.

“So yes, it has brought us together as an organization, for sure.”

Eventually, for game days, there will be PSAs and other in-game programming highlighting why fans should get CPR certified and celebrating those that have.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin cleared to play football: 'I plan on making a comeback to the NFL' Three and a half months after collapsing in sudden cardiac arrest on the field, Hamlin has been fully cleared to play football and is participating in workouts with his teammates.

All the initiatives build off other programming from the Bills to expand CPR access. The Bills previously announced a partnership with the Bills Foundation, Highmark, Lawley Insurance and the Buffalo and Erie County Public libraries to put CPR-anytime kits in every library in Erie County. The Bills are working on other plans as well.

The announcement comes two days after the news broke that Hamlin has been medically cleared to play football. The safety gave his first news conference since his cardiac arrest and is participating in voluntary workouts with his teammates, just three and a half months after his emergency.

“It's exciting to see when that chain of survival happens, the results that you can have,” Roberts said. “Damar is an incredible example of that, and we're so excited to have him back here. And then to roll out this with the American Heart Association really makes it a special week for us.”