The Buffalo Bills value continuity as an organization, and an announcement on Friday emphasized that once again.

The Bills have extended the contracts of both head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane through 2027.

The extension locks in a pair that has worked together since their days with the Carolina Panthers, and are now entering their seventh season with the Bills. McDermott was named head coach on Jan. 11, 2017, and Beane was named general manager on May 9, 2017.

It is the second contract extension for both.

In March 2020, the Bills announced an extension for McDermott through 2025. Nine months later, in December, the Bills announced an extension for Beane also through 2025.

In a statement through the team site, owner Terry Pegula emphasized the strength of communication between the group over the years.

“(Beane), Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication,” he said.

Under McDermott, the Bills are 62-35 in the regular season over the last six years. That winning percentage (.639) is the best win percentage in team history. The Bills are 4-5 in the playoffs under McDermott, with playoff appearances every year but one. The team has won the AFC East title each of the last three seasons.

Pegula harped on McDermott’s determination, as the coach sets out to win more.

“He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn't do,” Pegula said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.