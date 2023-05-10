The Buffalo Bills got a jump start Wednesday on inking their rookie draft class.

A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News that the team has agreed to contracts with third-round pick Dorian Williams, a linebacker from Tulane, and fifth-round pick Justin Shorter, a wide receiver from Florida. Both signings were first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV in Houston.

Rookie contracts in the NFL are slotted according to draft position and are for four years, with teams holding a fifth-year option on first-round picks.

According to Wilson, Williams' deal is for a total of $5.382 million, and includes a signing bonus of $914,768, as well as workout bonuses of $30,000 annually from 2024 to 2026.

Shorter's deal, according to Wilson, has a total value of $4.163 million, including a $323,948 signing bonus.

The Bills still have four draft picks from their 2023 class to sign: first-rounder Dalton Kincaid (tight end, Utah), second-rounder O'Cyrus Torrence (guard, Florida) and seventh-rounders Nick Broeker (guard, Ole Miss) and Alex Austin (cornerback, Oregon State). With rookie minicamp scheduled to begin this weekend, it would not be a surprise to see those deals come together quickly.

Williams was selected with the 91st pick overall. A South Carolina native, Williams was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2022 as a senior, finishing with 131 tackles – which tied for ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision – 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defended. He also showed an ability to put pressure on the quarterback, finishing with 22 total pressures, including nine quarterback hurries, four quarterback hits and five sacks. He was the Defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl after making 17 tackles in a win over the University of Southern California.

Shorter, a 6-foot-4, 229-pounder, started his college career at Penn State, redshirting in 2018 and playing 10 games in 2019 before transferring to the Gators. In three seasons at Florida, Shorter finished with 95 catches for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he finished with 29 catches for 577 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 19.9 yards per catch ranked seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He was selected No. 150 overall.