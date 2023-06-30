Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories taking a look at AFC East teams after the draft and free-agent signings: Today’s installment: New England Patriots.

The AFC East has ramped up and is likely the most competitive division heading into this season. But the team that perhaps most needed a splashy offseason to keep up with the rest of the AFC East was somewhat subdued.

The New England Patriots finished 8-9 last season, their second losing season in three years after 19 consecutive seasons with a winning record. As the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins reloaded this offseason, the Patriots were quieter.

What was notable for a bit was what coach Bill Belichick would not say about quarterback Mac Jones. Asked directly after the season ended if Jones would be the starter next year, Belichick instead spoke about the team at large. Similarly, in March, Belichick declined to directly answer a question about Jones.

Whether it was a strategic smokescreen, sending a message, or something that has since been smoothed over, Belichick has returned to – in his own unique way – expressing confidence in Jones, the team’s first-round pick in 2021. Now, it’s on Jones to step up if the Patriots hope to keep pace.

Offseason buzz

There has been continual buzz around New England when it comes to the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes. The free-agent wide receiver visited the Patriots in mid-June after visiting the Tennessee Titans. Hopkins has yet to sign with a team after the Arizona Cardinals released him May 26.

The Patriots extended veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker to a three-year deal earlier this week. Still, Hopkins would be an instant boost to any offense he joins.

New England also has been in the mix for free-agent running back Dalvin Cook. The older brother of Bills running back James Cook, Dalvin is coming off a season with 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries for the Vikings.

The Patriots also were in the news for the wrong reasons this month, when cornerback Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport on weapons charges.

Jones pleaded not guilty, with his attorney saying Jones “had no intention of bringing any guns into Logan Airport that day” to Boston reporters. Jones is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 18.

Who’s new?

Let’s start with a notable change on the coaching staff. Bill O’Brien is back as offensive coordinator. He previously held that role for the Patriots in 2011 after joining the team in 2007 as an offensive assistant. O’Brien will serve as quarterbacks coach, as well, and Mac Jones will have his third offensive coordinator in three seasons.

The Patriots selected 12 players in the draft, beginning with first-round pick cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 overall. Their second- and third-round picks also were on the defensive side, before mixing in some offense and special teams.

In free agency, the Patriots signed tight end Mike Gesicki (Miami) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kansas City). Also new: T Riley Reiff (Bears), QB Trace McSorley (Arizona) and T Calvin Anderson (Denver).

Who’s gone?

Safety and longtime team captain Devin McCourty announced his retirement in March after 13 years with the Patriots. A linchpin of the defense, the team will miss his communication and his consistency. McCourty missed just five regular-season games in his career.

Running back Damien Harris is now with the Bills after spending his first four years in the league with the Patriots. New England traded tight end Jonnu Smith to Atlanta.

Among the others gone: WR Jakobi Meyers (Las Vegas), QB Brian Hoyer (Las Vegas), WR Nelson Agholor (Baltimore), OT Isaiah Wynn (Miami), P Jake Bailey (Miami).

Key number

Four. Can the Patriots avoid finishing fourth in the division? The last time New England finished last in the division was in the 2000-2001 season, so long ago that it was pre-realignment, and they finished fifth. That was a year before Tom Brady took over, and when Mac Jones was only two years old. But after that 5-11 season, they ascended.

The Jets have finished last in the AFC East in six of the last seven seasons, but their trajectory points up. Last year, the 8-9 Patriots barely held off the Jets (7-10). Could this year snap New England’s 22 seasons without a last-place finish?

What’s next?

That largely depends on Mac Jones, who enters his third year after taking a step back last season. He finished last season 288 of 442 for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

The offensive line has seen some turnover, and that will impact him, as well. Still, Jones seems well aware that it’s on him to correct course.

“I’m going to do everything I can to earn the respect of everybody in this building again,” he told New England media during OTAs.