Buffalo Bills add Sophia Lewin as full-season offensive assistant

Lewin also is a former participant in the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum, which is led by Rapoport and has included presentations from Bills GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott. McDermott also has been a member of the advisory council for the NFL’s Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship.

That program helped Phoebe Schecter come to the Bills in 2018. She worked with the tight ends and assisted the offensive, defensive and special teams quality control coaches as a seasonlong intern.

Among the Bills' promotions announced Tuesday was Andrea Gosper's move to a full-time position as a player personnel coordinator. She spent two years as a scouting intern.

Callie Brownson, now the Browns' chief of staff, also got her start with the Bills. Last November, she became the first woman to serve as an interim position coach, with the Cleveland tight ends while another coach was in quarantine for Covid. Brownson attended the first women's forum where she met Kim Pegula and came highly recommended to McDermott by Dartmouth coach Buddy Tevens.

Kathryn Smith was the first full-time female coaching hire by the Bills in 2016 as special teams quality control coach.