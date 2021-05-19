Buffalo Bills add Sophia Lewin as full-season offensive assistant

The Bills, who have been among the teams at the forefront of coaching opportunities for women, have hired Sophia Lewin as a full-season offensive assistant, according to Sam Rapoport, the NFL's senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
The @BuffaloBills hire Princeton’s @sophia_lewin as full-season offensive assistant coach. 🙌, Coach Lewin. #forwardprogress pic.twitter.com/CemWPUgO3K— Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) May 19, 2021
Lewin worked with the Bills as a summer training camp assistant and most recently worked as the receivers coach at Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, N.J., and then at Princeton as offensive quality control coach since February 2020. She is a 2019 graduate of Monmouth, where she served as a student assistant for three years.
“Once you feel like you’ve made it, I think that’s when you’re declining,” Lewin told the Monmouth University magazine last spring. “I just want to continue to be a student of the game. I want to continue to learn.”
Lewin also is a former participant in the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum, which is led by Rapoport and has included presentations from Bills GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott. McDermott also has been a member of the advisory council for the NFL’s Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship.
That program helped Phoebe Schecter come to the Bills in 2018. She worked with the tight ends and assisted the offensive, defensive and special teams quality control coaches as a seasonlong intern.
Among the Bills' promotions announced Tuesday was Andrea Gosper's move to a full-time position as a player personnel coordinator. She spent two years as a scouting intern.
Callie Brownson, now the Browns' chief of staff, also got her start with the Bills. Last November, she became the first woman to serve as an interim position coach, with the Cleveland tight ends while another coach was in quarantine for Covid. Brownson attended the first women's forum where she met Kim Pegula and came highly recommended to McDermott by Dartmouth coach Buddy Tevens.
Kathryn Smith was the first full-time female coaching hire by the Bills in 2016 as special teams quality control coach.