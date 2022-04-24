Buffalo Bills 7-round mock draft: Brandon Beane moves up and down the board

Brandon Beane frequently says the work of building an NFL roster never stops.

That was proved true Thursday, when the Buffalo Bills' general manager signed former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle David Quessenberry to a one-year contract. Quessenberry should have a decent chance of making the 53-man roster as a swing tackle.

Because of that, Beane can cross one more need off his list for 2022. With the NFL draft starting Thursday, he’ll have, tentatively, seven more chances to do the same.

What might those seven picks yield to the Bills? The Buffalo News ran a simulation to find out. This year, we used the mock draft simulator at Pro Football Network. It generates simulated trade offers, and also allows users to make their own trade offers. Here is a seven-round projection for the Bills, with a look at the top-ranked players available at the time the pick was made, along with the reasoning behind it:

First round, No. 25 overall – Traded.

First round, No. 32 overall – Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State.

Reasoning: While on the clock, Detroit offered the last pick of the first round, No. 32 overall, along with its second-round draft pick in 2023. Betting on the Lions being bad again in 2022 is reasonable, so moving down seven spots, hopefully netted a top-40 pick next year in return.

With the final pick of the first round, Hall was the pick. Much has been made about whether it’s smart to draft a running back in the first round. There is plenty of evidence to suggest that’s wise. However, in this case, Hall is a justifiable pick. Devin Singletary is going into the final year of his contract, and while he performed well down the stretch for the Bills at the end of the 2021 season, he hasn’t been able to consistently reach that level of production.

Hall has the chance to help the Bills’ offense reach another level. A two-time, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Hall set an NCAA record with a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games. He figures to immediately vault to the top of the depth chart.

Best players on PFN’s big board at the time: Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe, Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning, Texas A&M G Kenyon Green.

Second round, No. 57 overall – Traded.

Second round, No. 53 overall – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington.

Reasoning: Five cornerbacks were chosen before the Bills were on the clock in the first round in this projection, making it feel like a bit of a reach at No. 32. Just one more went in the second round before the Packers were on the clock, though, so moving up to get Gordon gives the Bills another potential starter.

Gordon was a first-team All-Pac-12 choice, as was Trent McDuffie, who started at cornerback on the opposite side for the Huskies and went in the first round in this projection. Gordon had 46 tackles, two interceptions and a team-leading seven passes defensed in 12 starts. He has elite physical traits that have led to NFL.com’s scouting report to conclude he could become one of the top playmakers in the game if he improves his route recognition.

The cost to move up four spots was the Bills’ 2023 third-round draft pick.

Best on the board at the time: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan EDGE David Ojabo, Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Third round, No. 89 overall – Traded.

Third round, No. 90 overall – Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia.

Reasoning: The Titans offered a 2023 fifth-round selection to move up just one spot, so that trade was accepted. Woods had 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, being named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team. He might not see a ton of playing time behind Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard as a rookie, but both are heading into the final year of their respective contracts, so tight end is a potential big need in 2023.

At 6-foot-7 and 259 pounds, Woods has ideal size at the position. He’s considered to be somewhat of a raw prospect, but has supreme athleticism.

Best on the board: Memphis WR Calvin Austin III, Tennessee DT Matthew Butler; Virginia Tech G Lecitus Smith.

Fourth round, No. 130 overall – JT Woods, S, Baylor.

Reasoning: After Jordan Poyer’s agent went public with his request for a new contract, speculation began about the safety’s long-term future with the team. The Bills eventually aren’t going to be able to pay all their players, and if they decide to walk away from Poyer after this year, picking a safety in this year’s draft would be a good idea. Woods ran a blazing, 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and has good production over the past two years at Baylor, with nine interceptions. He’s also played both safety spots, which the Bills prefer, and is another excellent athlete, which is certainly a trend in this class.

Best on the board: Oklahoma G Marquis Hayes; Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett; Nevada TE Cole Turner.

Fifth round, No. 168 overall – Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana.

Reasoning: Another forward-looking pick, as Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is entering the final year of his contract. McFadden was highly productive in 2021, finishing as a second-team All-Big 10 pick after making 77 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was also a two-time team captain. McFadden also projects as a key contributor on special teams, which is a must for backup linebackers.

Best on the board: Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton; Arizona State OT Kellen Diesch; Boston College C Alec Lindstrom.

Sixth round, No. 185 overall – Danny Gray, WR, SMU.

Reasoning: A receiver in the first round would have been nice, but six went before the Bills picked. At that point, waiting until later in the draft made more sense. One of Beane’s objectives this offseason was to add more team speed. Gray ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and is a former 100-meter state champion in high school. He was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference pick after finishing with 49 catches for 803 yards and nine touchdowns, despite missing two games with an ankle injury.

Best on the board: Georgia RB Zamir White; UCLA S Quentin Lake; Michigan CB Vincent Gray.

Seventh round, No. 231 overall – Jordan Stout, P, Penn State.

A punter! Ok, maybe it’s not the punter everyone wants, but Arizona State’s Matt Araiza came off the board at No. 153 in the fifth round in this simulation. Stout is generally regarded as the second-best punter in the class, and has a legitimate chance of unseating Matt Haack for the Bills’ job.

Best on the board: Virginia Tech CB Jermaine Waller; Rutgers WR Bo Melton; North Carolina LB Jeremiah Gemmel.

Conclusion: In Hall and Gordon, the Bills add two players who should challenge to start immediately. Jelani Woods provides an intriguing project at tight end. JT Woods and McFadden should be special-teams contributors as rookies, while potentially having larger roles on defense in the coming years depending on what happens with the starters in front of them. Gray is a burner, and Stout has a decent chance of making the roster as a seventh-round pick.

The team also added a valuable, second-round draft pick in 2023, and made up in part for trading away next year’s third-round pick by adding a fifth-round selection.

